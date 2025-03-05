Movies to stream in March: our expert's 12 must-watch movies new to Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more

Looking for some new movies to stream in March? Well great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, Max, Peacock and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies are taken from the major streaming services: Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case, these are 12 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 12 movies to stream in March.

Anora (Hulu)

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in Anora (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hot off winning Best Picture at the Oscars, Anora is coming to streaming, likely giving more people the chance to watch Sean Baker and Mikey Madison’s lauded movie. A Cinderella-esque story follows Anora, an exotic dancer and escort that gets swept up in a whirlwind romance with the son of a Russian oligarch that leads to a quick marriage. But when her new husband’s parents find out about the marriage, she must fight to keep it from getting annulled.

Anora premieres on Hulu on March 17; a UK streaming release is not confirmed.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (Netflix)

Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (Image credit: Rico Torres/Lionsgate)

There is a definite passionate fanbase for the Gerard Butler and O’Sheak Jackson Jr. crime franchise, and now that can potentially grow some more as 2025 new movie Den of Thieves 2: Pantera starts streaming on Netflix this month. The story picks up a little more than a year after the original, with Butler’s Nick tracking Jackson’s Donnie to Europe, where he is setting up a major diamond heist. But Nick isn’t there to take Donnie down, instead he wants in on the score. And with the original Den of Thieves streaming for free on Tubi and Prime Video, you can stream both movies to get excited for the already in development Den of Thieves 3.

Den of Thieves 2: Panthera debuts on Netflix March 20.

The Electric State (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt with robots in The Electric State (Image credit: Netflix)

The filmmakers behind two of the biggest movies of all time, the Russo brothers, hope they have another blockbuster on their hands in The Electric State. We won’t be judging that in terms of box office, as this is a Netflix exclusive movie, but the scope of this world where a girl goes searching for her missing brother in a land of robots feels as big as summer tentpoles and is backed up by an A-list cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci and more.

The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14.

Exhibiting Forgiveness (Hulu)

André Holland and Andra Day in Exhibiting Forgiveness (Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

An indie movie from 2024, Exhibiting Forgiveness was mostly overlooked by general audiences, but those that saw it loved it, as evidenced by the movie’s 95% “Certified Fresh” score from critics and 92% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes . Now Hulu subscribers can discover the movie starring Andre Holland as an artist whose life gets derailed when his estranged father comes back into his life.

Exhibiting Forgiveness lands on Hulu on March 18; no streaming details for UK at this time.

Heretic (Max)

Chloe East, Hugh Grant and Sophie Thatcher in Heretic (Image credit: Kimberley French/A24)

Hugh Grant has long been a charmer in romantic comedies, but in Heretic he uses those skills to creep us the heck out as he plays a man who attempts to test the faith of two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) that come knocking on his door. Grant earned some serious Oscar buzz for his performance, while the twisty story was a critical hit and another buzzy title from A24.

Watch Heretic on Max starting March 7; available via digital on-demand in the UK.

Holland (Prime Video)

Nicole Kidman in Holland (Image credit: Prime Video)

Things are not all right in Holland, as Nicole Kidman finds out in her new Prime Video original movie. While everything may seem quaint in this small Michigan town that bears the name of the iconic city in the Netherlands, Kidman’s Nancy soon begins to realize that a dark secret exists, and she intends to get to the bottom of it. Gael Garcia Bernal and Matthew Macfadyen also star.

Prime Video debuts Holland on March 27.

Moana 2 (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Moana 2 was supposed to be a Disney Plus original series, but Disney made the pivot to turn the sequel to the animated classic into another movie and were rewarded with $1 billion at the global box office. But now Moana 2 heads to Disney Plus, allowing families to rewatch or discover for the first time the latest adventure featuring Moana and Maui.

Stream Moana 2 on Disney Plus as of March 12.

Number One on the Call Sheet (Apple TV Plus)

Idris Elba in Number One on the Call Sheet (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

“Number One on the Call Sheet” on a movie set means that you are the primary star of that project. It’s a career benchmark for all, but as the who’s who of leading Black men and women taking part in this two-part documentary detail, the impact of being number one for them can be even more meaningful. Among the actors and actresses taking part in the documentary are Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington and Tesas Thopson, among plenty more.

Number One on the Call Sheet premieres on Apple TV Plus March 28.

O’Dessa (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Sadie Sink in O'Dessa (Image credit: Erika Milutin Diller/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink trades the Upside Down for a futuristic rock opera in the Hulu original movie O’Dessa. In it Sink plays a farm girl that heads to a dangerous city where the power she wields from her singing may be the only thing that can save the day from a villainous leader. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall also star in this movie that looks to blend punk and apocalyptic dystopia in intriguing ways.

Hulu launches O’Dessa on March 20; on Disney Plus in the UK

The Outrun (Netflix)

Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun (Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Saoirse Ronan did not earn an Oscar nomination for her role in The Outrun, but many thought she deserved to, including us as evidenced in our The Outrun review. Either way, Ronan’s performance as a recovering alcoholic who returns to her home in Scotland’s Orkney Islands as she attempts to come to terms with her past.

Watch The Outrun on Netflix starting March 18.

Sing Sing (Max)

Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin in Sing Sing key art (Image credit: A24)

One of my top 10 movies of 2024, Sing Sing is an emotionally powerful story of inmates taking part in a program where they put on plays to help their rehabilitation. Colman Domingo earned an Oscar nomination for his lead performance, while his co-star Clarence Maclin (who actually participated in the program the movie is inspired by) has every right to say he was snubbed for an acting nomination (though he did receive one for being part of the writing team for the movie). The movie also was surprisingly snubbed for a Best Picture nomination. Find out why I think these were major snubs when it hits streaming.

Sing Sing lands on Max on March 21.

Wicked (Peacock)

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The third highest-grossing movie in the US in 2024 and the fifth highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office, winner of two Oscars and nominated for 10 in total, the phenomenon that is Wicked finally becomes available to stream this month. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star as Elphaba and Glinda in this prequel that reimagines the iconic characters of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good from The Wizard of Oz. Both the theatrical version of the movie and the sing-along version are going to be available, allowing you to try and match Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” performance note for note.

Stream Wicked on Peacock as of March 21; no official streaming plans for UK at this time.