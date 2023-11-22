With 99 cent Hulu Black Friday deal, there's no excuse to not watch A Murder at the End of the World

If you're a fan of mystery, there may not be a better streaming service to have right now than Hulu, with the new series A Murder at the End of the World highlighting the latest example of a high-quality series available to watch. If you're a fan of Black Friday deals, then you're also in luck, because Hulu's Black Friday deal is one of the best around and gives you no excuse to miss out on A Murder at the End of the World and all of the other mystery series on Hulu.

Starting with the deal: $0.99 per month for 12 months, that's crazy. Streaming services keep upping their prices, with most of them costing you $10-$15 per month. But between now and Tuesday, November 28, you can get a year's subscription to Hulu (with ads) for $12; that subscription normally runs $7.99 per month.

Hulu: was $7.99pm , now $0.99pm for entire year

If you lock yourself in for an entire year of ad-enabled Hulu you can get it for less than $12 for that whole calendar year. This fantastic deal saves you $84 or $7 per month on streaming, letting you enjoy all Hulu has to offer for barely anything.

The first thing that you should watch when you sign up for this incredible deal is A Murder at the End of the World. This new series comes from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij and stars Emma Corrin as young sleuth Darby Hart, who in the series has been dubbed the Gen Z Sherlock Holmes. That reputation is put to the test when she attends a tech billionaire's lavish retreat in Iceland and guests start winding up murdered. The series also stars Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raul Esparza, Jermain Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Edoardo Ballerini and Marling.

I've watched the first three episodes so far (that is all that is available as of right now, with new episodes releasing on Tuesdays) and I am hooked. Corrin is great as Darby, while the first few episodes have effectively balanced the growing mystery and her origin story. We'll see how things play out, but Darby could definitely become a character that we enjoy watching crack cases in possible future seasons.

But A Murder at the End of the World is not the only mystery show on Hulu right now that is worth checking out if you sign up for the Hulu Black Friday deal (or if you're already a subscriber but just haven't gotten around to them yet).

On the near opposite end of A Murder at the End of the World is Only Murders in the Building. Instead of Corrin's Gen Z detective, Steve Martin and Martin Short are the ones on the case, though they have Selena Gomez as their partner as well to bring some 21st-century perspective. As you'd expect, with Martin and Short, the series is a comedy, but that doesn't detract from the complex and satisfying mysteries the show strings together. Only Murders in the Building season 3 just wrapped a little bit ago, while Only Murders in the Building season 4 is on the way.

Another Hulu mystery show that you should give a try is Black Cake, which is based on Charmaine Wilkerson's novel about how one mother's harrowing/mysterious past life has impacted her children in the present day. The series has a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes , so watch to find out why.

Also, while not a mystery in quite the same way as these other series, a Hulu subscription will also let you keep up with the crime drama Fargo season 5 starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and more. The show airs its latest episodes first on FX on Tuesdays before being available to stream on Hulu on Wednesdays.

There's no mystery here, the Hulu Black Friday deal is basically too good to pass up and once you have it, you can start watching all of these shows and more for a fraction of the normal cost.

