After a riveting first week of NFL action, fans should be clamoring to find out how to watch Bengals vs. Browns Thursday Night Football online. Each team is looking to redeem themselves after heartbreaking losses in Week 1.

It’ll be difficult to match the highlight reels put together by the reigning champs in last week’s NFL Kickoff Special game, but the young stars will be out in this one.

This week's Thursday Night Football Bengals vs. Browns matchup will air in the U.S. on NFL Network exclusively.

To watch Bengals vs. Browns Thursday Night Football online, Sling TV is a great way to go. With Sling Blue, you gain access to more than 50 amazing television channels including NFL Network at just $29.99 per month. The catch is that the other package, Sling Orange, includes different essentials exclusive to it like ESPN. You can combine the two with Sling Orange Plus Blue for $44.99 per month. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Another great way to proceed is with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a variety of channel packages to suit any lifestyle. The Family package costs $64.99 per month, includes 108 channels and is sure to fit the needs of a sports fanatic — especially if you are trying to keep up with the NFL season. (See all Fubo TV channels.)

The user experience provided by YouTube TV is one that many people favor in contrast with its competitors. For anyone that uses the original YouTube service, switching over to YouTube TV should be a quick and painless process that gives access to NFL Network along with a wide variety of other channels. For sports fans in particular, YouTube TV is a reliable streaming option. (See all YouTube TV channels.)

You won’t want to miss this matchup, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday, September 17. There’ll be a maximum of 6,000 fans in attendance adhering to standards of social distancing enforced by the NFL and local government. It’ll be a cool, partly-cloudy evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

That means there’ll be signs of life for the Browns fans including those in the ‘Dawg Pound,’ where the most passionate fans make their presence felt in support of the hometown team.

The rookie debut of the Bengals' 2020 No. 1 pick Joe Burrow ended in tragedy as kicker Randy Bullock missed a chip shot field goal that would’ve tied the game late in the fourth quarter. This wasted a fantastic start by Burrow, who completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 193 yards. What stood out most about Burrow’s first game was his tenacity as a rusher. He punched in the Bengals’ only touchdown, and he racked up 48 rushing yards on eight attempts.

This is a chance at redemption for the NFL’s worst team from last season, when the Bengals were 2-14. The Bengals’ defense flies under the radar and their skill positions are set. From running back Joe Mixon to a deep and speedy receiving core led by seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green, Burrow has what he needs to compete.

On the flip side, the Cleveland Browns are in dire need of a bounce-back performance. Going up against the division-favorite Baltimore Ravens put what’s supposed to be a high-powered offense to shame in a 32-point loss last Sunday. The Browns’ three offensive stars — QB Baker Mayfield, WR Odell Beckham Jr. and RB Nick Chubb each failed to meet expectations.

Under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to turn things around after going 6-10 in 2019. Ridiculed as one of the worst organizations in pro sports over the last decade, the Browns enter this game with a chip on their shoulders. That’s amplified for former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, who showed signs of greatness as a rookie but hasn’t been as good since then.

These two teams are well-acquainted with each other historically, but there’s new blood in town. This Thursday Night Football contest should set the tone for their meetings in the future.