How to watch Steelers vs Browns NFL week 8 game

Despite the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns met was in January, it definitely was an instance of trick or treat — a bad trick for the Steelers and a surprising treat for the Browns. Who will get the better of things this time as the 2021 NFL season’s first iteration of Steelers vs Browns is set to take place on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. ET.

Steelers vs Browns is one game of a busy NFL week eight, which will be highlighted by Titans vs Colts, Buccaneers vs Saints, Cowboys vs Vikings on Sunday Night Football and the Monday Night Football game of Giants vs Chiefs.

But if you found yourself to this article its the Steelers vs Browns you’re interested. Keep reading for a brief game preview and then how to watch, be it on TV or streaming.

Steelers vs Browns matchup preview

Pittsburgh wants some revenge after they were embarrassed by Browns in the AFC Wild Card Round last year, while Cleveland would like to make a statement that there’s a new normal and keep pace with Baltimore and Cincinnati in the AFC North division race. Expect this game to be an old-fashioned slugfest between the two rivals.

When the Steelers had Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell in their primes, they were an offensive juggernaut. Now, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger starting to show his age, the Steelers are not as prolific on offense as they used to be (they haven’t scored more than 27 points in any game this year) but they still have players that can be dangerous.

Wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are proving to be big play threats, as each of them have five plays of 20 or more yards this season. Then the Steelers have their next all-purpose running back in rookie Najee Harris, who despite a slow start is getting things rolling, tallying more than 200 yards rushing, another 66 receiving and two total touchdowns in his last two games.

Then of course there is TJ Watt, one of the best pass rushers in the league who is backing up a recently signed massive contract with seven sacks in six games. Statistically, the Steelers defense is firmly middle of the pack (13th in yards per game and 12th in points per game), but they have been steady and generally have kept the Steelers in most of their games.

Even so, it’s the Browns who are coming into this game with the better defense, one that is ranked second in the league in yards per game (295.6) and second in rushing yards allowed per game (80.4); their points per game (23.6) is pretty much in the middle, however. They also have their own top-tier pass rusher in Myles Garrett, who has totaled 9.5 sacks on the season thus far.

Offensively, the Browns are a run-first team. There could be good news on that front, as lead running back Nick Chubb has a chance to come back from injury after missing two games. Even with being out for two games, Chubb has rushed for 523 yards this season. D’Ernest Johnson, who is coming off a 100-yard game in week seven, will be the other key running back for the Browns, even if Chubb plays, as second-string running back Kareem Hunt is on IR.

Cleveland has some other big injuries they’ll have to deal with, as Denzel Ward, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Richard LeCounte III have all been ruled out for the game against the Steelers.

Cleveland is currently a 3.5 point favorite over Pittsburgh.

How to watch Steelers vs Browns in the U.S.

The Steelers vs Browns is slated for a 1 p.m. ET start time on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 31. CBS this week is only going air a single game across the country, so be sure to check 506sports.com’s weekly NFL broadcast map to see if you’ll be getting Steelers vs Browns in your area.

If you are, the game will be available to watch on TV for anyone with access to their local CBS station either through a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna to receive their local CBS station signal or a subscription to a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you subscribe to one of these services, you can also watch the game through the CBS website or CBS app, authenticating with your service login information.

The game will also be available to stream for viewers in markets where it is available via Paramount Plus. ViacomCBS’ streaming service allows Paramount Plus subscribers (both to the $4.99 per month ad-supported and $9.99 per month ad-free plans) to access a live stream of the game that is airing on their local CBS station.

These are the live viewing options for Steelers vs Browns, but if you won’t be able to view the game live, you can watch it on-demand with a subscription to NFL Game Pass. This service costs $100 flat (subscription lasts until July 31, 2022) and provides the full game broadcast on-demand following its completion, as well as a condensed version of the game that just features the plays.

How to watch Steelers vs Browns from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself outside of an area showing the Steelers vs Browns game, be it in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. (Say, the United States.) And from there you can use your Paramount Plus login (or cable or streaming login) to get to the live CBS section of things — and that's a great way to be able to watch your NFL games on Paramount Plus.

The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.