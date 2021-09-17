How to watch Titans vs. Seahawks NFL week two game

The Tennessee Titans will head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in one of the marquee games of week two of the 2021 NFL season. The game will air on CBS Sunday, Sept. 19, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

In week one, NFL fans had the added good feeling of having NFL games that mattered again on Sundays. Now that we are in week two, it’s time to get into the nitty gritty and find out what teams have in store for us, in this case the Titans and the Seahawks, two expected playoff contenders.

Here’s everything that you need to know about this matchup between the Titans and the Seahawks.

Titans vs. Seahawks matchup preview

Both the Titans and Seahawks were involved in pretty one-sided affairs in week one, though each experienced different ends of the spectrum.

The Titans had their home opener in week one against the Arizona Cardinals, but it was anything but a welcome start to the NFL season. Tennessee lost 38-13, with the defense surrendering 416 yards of total offense to the Cardinals, including five total touchdowns by quarterback Kyler Murray. Meanwhile, the Titans offense couldn’t get anything going, as superstar running back Derrick Henry was stifled for 58 yards and the highly anticipated debut of wide receiver Julio Jones was a muted 29 receiving yards on three catches.

The Titans are the defending AFC South champs and are the favorite to do so again, but it was certainly an uninspiring start.

To right the ship they will need their offense to get back to their bread and butter, which is pounding the ball with Henry and running play-action fakes with quarterback Ryan Tannenhill, who has had a career resurgence since joining the Titans. With the talent of Tannenhill, Henry, Jones and other star wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Titans offense should be OK. As for the defense, the Cardinals were built to be a high-powered offense, so it’s unfair to say that it was more than just a bad outing at this point, but they have another tough test against Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks quarterback opened the season reminding everyone just how good he can be, leading his team to a 28-16 road win over the Indianapolis Colts with 254 passing yards and four touchdowns. As many fans of the Seahawks like to say, when they let Russ cook good things tend to happen.

While the Legion of Boom may be gone from Seattle, the defense played a strong game against the Colts, holding the team to a total of 336 yards of offense, while also getting three sacks and a fumble recovery.

But maybe the most important thing about this game for Seattle is the return of their 12th Man — the fans. No fans were in attendance for any of the Seahawks’ home games in the 2020 season because of the pandemic. This will be the first time the team is playing in front of their home faithful since Dec. 2019. Expect them to be even more raucous than usual.

As of Sept. 17, the Seahawks are 6.5 point favorites in the game.

How to watch Titans vs. Seahawks

While Seattle fans will pack Lumen Field this weekend, if you’re not going to be in the stadium or are back in Tennessee, you can watch the game on your local CBS station. According to 506sports.com , Titans vs. Seattle will pretty much be limited to the Tennessee and Seattle regional audiences as the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers game is the CBS national game.

But for those who are getting the Titans vs. Seahawks, traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscribers, or anyone with a TV antenna, are able to just tune into their local CBS station to watch the game. Live TV streaming services that offer access to local CBS stations, including Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, will be able to tune in live.

If you’ve opted to leave these kind of pay-TV options behind and have converted entirely to streaming, you can still watch the live broadcast of the Titans vs. Seahawks if one of your streaming services is Paramount Plus. The streaming service is offering live streams of NFL games to viewers in the same markets that they are appearing on for the traditional broadcast. It doesn’t matter what Paramount Plus subscription you have either, the live game streams are available with both the $4.99 and $9.99 Paramount Plus plans.

Those are your live options to watch the Titans vs. Seahawks game. If you’re going to miss the game live but want to watch it in full you can do so by subscribing to NFL Game Pass for $100 (runs through July 31, 2022). NFL Game Pass offers the full game broadcast on-demand after the game is over, or viewers can watch a condensed version featuring just the plays and none of the filler.

Any fans of the Titans or Seahawks living abroad also have the ability to tune into the game. First, NFL Game Pass also has an international subscription plan that does include live broadcasts in addition to its on-demand replays. Another option is a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.