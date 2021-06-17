Korean Zombie vs. Ige live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 29 from anywhere

Korean Zombie vs. Ige live stream is an all-action fight between two top ten ranked featherweights, and MMA fans are excited to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 29 online tonight. The Korean Zombie is looking for an impressive bounce back win after his loss to Brian Ortega, but it won’t come easy. Ige is 7-1 in his last eight fights, and this will be his sixth fight in less than two years.

You can see it all as they strike and brawl in Korean Zombie vs. Ige in UFC Fight Night Vegas 29 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , as part of the Disney Bundle, or on ESPN2.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige is broadcasting on Saturday, June 19 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card starts with the Prelims at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Then the Main Card takes over at 7 p.m. Eastern. The entire Fight Night Vegas 29 event is available on both ESPN+ and ESPN2.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 1 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Jung and Ige. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Korean Zombie vs. Ige and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also see UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige on ESPN2 with all of the largest live TV streaming services. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price, with everything you need for only $25 a month. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch this UFC event on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels.) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 4 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card 7 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN2 The full event fight card • Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige • Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac • Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant • Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi • Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva • Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima Prelims • Aleksa Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu • Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba • Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger • Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez • Joaquim Silva vs. Rick Glenn • Casey O'Neill vs. Lara Procopio

Chan Sung Jung, known as “The Korean Zombie” (16-6) is the fourth ranked UFC featherweight fighter and he’s still looking for a big one to put him back into a title fight. Jung got his first shot at the featherweight championship back in 2013, and he was knocked out in that fight by the champ at that time, José Aldo. He is 6-3 in his UFC career, but he is coming off of a loss to Brian Ortega back in October of last year.

The Korean Zombie is trained to fight in many different disciplines, including Jiu-Jitsu, Taekwondo, Judo, kickboxing and the Korean art of Haokido. Will a diverse combination of styles be enough for Jung to hold off the hot hands of his opponent?

Dan “Dynamite” Ige (15-3) is the eighth ranked Featherweight fighter, and he’s been on an amazing run since joining the promotion back in 2018. Ige is 7-2 in his UFC career with two Performance of the Night bonuses.

This is Ige’s second time taking a step up fight in the rankings, and he hopes it will go better than the first one. He lost a unanimous decision to fifth ranked Calvin Kattar last July after failing to take down the fearsome striker. Look for Ige to try taking Jung to the ground, especially if he thinks the fight is getting away from him in the later rounds.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Korean Zombie vs. Ige begins at 11 p.m BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on July 10.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige live stream cost?