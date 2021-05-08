Rodriguez vs. Waterson live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 26 from anywhere

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson live stream is sure to be a fun match between two top ten women’s strawweight fighters, and MMA fans are excited to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 26 online tonight. Rodriguez and Waterson are both coming off of bounce-back victories, and this match will swing one of them forward in a division that is reshuffling. The other fighter may find herself stuck in the role of gatekeeper or falling down and out of contention. Will that be the battling Brazilian or the Karate Hottie?

You can see these women battle in Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson in UFC Fight Night Vegas 26 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , as part of the Disney Bundle, or on ESPN.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson is broadcasting on Saturday, May 8 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card starts with the Prelims at 6 p.m. Eastern time only on ESPN+. Then the Main Card takes over at 8 p.m. Eastern on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 1 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Rodriguez and Waterson. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Rodriguez vs. Waterson and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also see UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson main card on ESPN with all of the largest live TV streaming services. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price, with everything you need for only $25 a month. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch this UFC event on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels.) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The full event fight card • Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson • Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono • Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal • Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima • Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie • Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill Prelims • Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus • Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano • Jun Yong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi • Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2) is the sixth ranked contender in the Women’s strawweight division, and this fight will be a big factor in what direction her career goes. She joined the UFC after a 10-0 start and a win in Dana White’s Contender Series. Through her first two years in the promotion, she earned two wins and two draws. Over the past year she’s had two fights, including her first career loss, which was a split decision against Carla Esparza.

Rodriguez got a bounce back win earlier in 2011 over a ranked fighter, Amanda Ribas, but she still needs another quality win before she can get another shot at a top five contender. After seeing the title just change hands when Rose Namajunas beat Zhang Weili, this could be a great opportunity for Rodriguez to get in the mix with the elite fighters.

Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson (18-8) is the ninth ranked Women’s strawweight fighter, but if she can’t score another win she might become a gatekeeper in this division. Waterson was 13-4 when she won on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015 to enter the UFC. However she’s lost two of her last three fights. Waterson’s fight against Joanna Jędrzejczyk showed she has the heart and skills to contend, but without beating the best she can’t rise to a title shot. She won against Angela Hill, a tough top ranked fighter, in her last fight. Now she’ll need to pass her toughest test in two years if she wants to get back in the mix of a division that just got shaken up.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Rodriguez vs. Waterson begins at 11 p.m BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler on May 15.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson live stream cost?