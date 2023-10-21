Chargers vs Chiefs live stream — watch NFL 2023 game online

The Chargers face a tough test when they play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 22. Over the past few years, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes have elevated the Chargers vs Chiefs rivalry – a rivalry that's historically been dominated by Kansas City – into one of the most reliably entertaining fixtures of the NFL season. Game on!

Chargers vs Chiefs is airing on CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad while the game is on, because you can watch NFL 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Bolts have had a poor start to the new campaign considering the talent at Brandon Staley's disposal, but a victory over their AFC West adversaries would make up for it.

The Chargers, however, might have expected better from the game schedulers. While they're coming off a hard-fought defeat on Monday, the Chiefs have had a week and a half to prepare for this clash at Arrowhead. To say that they've been hard done by would be an understatement.

Add to that the Chargers having given up a league-worst average of 289 passing yards per game, plus minor knocks to Herbert (finger) and star linebacker Joey Bosa (toe), and the picture looks better and better from a KC perspective.

But Andy Reid's men haven't really clicked so far this season, something that seems to have been drowned out by the Taylor Swift frenzy. Sure, they're on a run of five straight wins since that opening day defeat, but every single one of those victories has come at the expense of a struggling team. Are the reigning champions really as good as their record says they are?

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams. We've got all the information on that below, including how you can tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs in the UK

You can watch Chargers vs Chiefs with a Sky TV subscription in the UK.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9.25 pm UK on Sunday evening, with live coverage available via the Sky Sports NFL channel from 9.15 pm.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

The game is also available to watch via NFL Game Pass, which shows every single out-of-market game live and costs £14.99 per week or £113 per year.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs in the US

In the US, the Chargers vs Chiefs will be shown live on CBS, with kick-off set for 4.25 pm ET / 1.25 pm PT on Sunday afternoon.

If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services, it's worth noting that NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and ABC are the main TV channels you need to watch the 2023-24 NFL season unfold, and they're all available through the live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Sling TV has all of the channels except CBS.

US subscribers can also watch the NFL on Paramount Plus. The ad-free version of Paramount Plus allows for live streaming of local CBS stations, while the ad-supported plan limits this to sporting events like NFL games.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Chargers vs Chiefs action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs in Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports is showing the Chargers vs Chiefs. The platform provides streaming access to Fox Sports, ESPN and loads of live sports coverage that would otherwise require a pricey cable setup.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will provide you with additional concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

The only catch is that kick-off is set for 7.45 am AEDT first thing on Monday morning.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the NFL.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the game. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the NFL even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time is the Chargers vs Chiefs kick-off?

Kick-off for the Chargers vs Chiefs is at 4.25 pm ET / 1.25 pm PT / 9.25 pm UK / 7.25 am AEDT on Sunday, October 22 (Monday, October 23 for viewers in Australia).