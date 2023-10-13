How to watch Wales vs Argentina: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

The first of the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals takes place on Saturday, October 14, at the Stade de Marseille as Pool C winners Wales take on Argentina. The Welsh defied their pre-tournament form as they secured four wins in the pool stage, including a comprehensive win over Australia, while Argentina secured their place in the last eight thanks to a winner-takes-all victory over Japan to finish second in Pool D.

Wales vs Argentina in the Rugby World Cup is airing for free in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Wales vs Argentina live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Wales' 43-19 victory over Georgia last weekend was their third bonus-point win and featured a hat-trick from in-form wing Louis Rees-Zammit. However, there were some downsides as influential number eight Taulupe Faletau suffered a broken arm and will now miss the rest of the World Cup, while fly-half Gareth Anscombe and full-back Liam Williams are both a doubt for Saturday's quarter-final.

It certainly won’t be easy for Wales against an Argentina side that has bounced back from an opening game defeat to England with three wins. Los Pumas came through a thrilling encounter with Japan to qualify for the last eight, showing all of their fighting spirit and plenty of quality, especially from wing Mateo Carreras, whose three tries ensured victory.

Coach Michael Cheika believes his side will be underdogs in the encounter with Wales, especially after losing influential flanker Pablo Matera to injury, but Los Pumas remain dangerous and will hope the likes of Carreras, Santiago Chocobares and Juan Martín González can exploit any errors in the Wales backline.

If you're a keen rugby union fan, you likely want to know how to watch Wales vs Argentina. We've got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch Wales vs Argentina – along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15 pm UK, ahead of the 8 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including Wales vs Argentina, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Wales vs Argentina live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport is showing every single game – including Wales vs Argentina. The match kicks off on Sunday, October 15 at 2 am AEST, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing the World Cup final and they'll also be streaming on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Wales vs Argentina live stream from Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Wales vs Argentina

QF2: Ireland vs New Zealand

Sunday, October 15

QF3: England vs Fiji

QF4: France vs South Africa

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. Chile makes its debut to the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile