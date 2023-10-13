How to watch Wales vs Argentina: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online
Los Pumas take on the Welsh for a place in the semi-finals
The first of the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals takes place on Saturday, October 14, at the Stade de Marseille as Pool C winners Wales take on Argentina. The Welsh defied their pre-tournament form as they secured four wins in the pool stage, including a comprehensive win over Australia, while Argentina secured their place in the last eight thanks to a winner-takes-all victory over Japan to finish second in Pool D.
Wales vs Argentina in the Rugby World Cup is airing for free in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Wales vs Argentina live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
► Time: 4 pm UK / 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 2 am AEDT (Oct 15)
US: Peacock
UK: ITV1 | ITVX (free with license fee)
AUS: Stan Sport
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
Wales' 43-19 victory over Georgia last weekend was their third bonus-point win and featured a hat-trick from in-form wing Louis Rees-Zammit. However, there were some downsides as influential number eight Taulupe Faletau suffered a broken arm and will now miss the rest of the World Cup, while fly-half Gareth Anscombe and full-back Liam Williams are both a doubt for Saturday's quarter-final.
It certainly won’t be easy for Wales against an Argentina side that has bounced back from an opening game defeat to England with three wins. Los Pumas came through a thrilling encounter with Japan to qualify for the last eight, showing all of their fighting spirit and plenty of quality, especially from wing Mateo Carreras, whose three tries ensured victory.
Coach Michael Cheika believes his side will be underdogs in the encounter with Wales, especially after losing influential flanker Pablo Matera to injury, but Los Pumas remain dangerous and will hope the likes of Carreras, Santiago Chocobares and Juan Martín González can exploit any errors in the Wales backline.
If you're a keen rugby union fan, you likely want to know how to watch Wales vs Argentina. We've got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.
How to watch Wales vs Argentina in the UK for free
In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch Wales vs Argentina – along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15 pm UK, ahead of the 8 pm kick-off.
If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details.
ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.
How to watch Wales vs Argentina in the US
Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including Wales vs Argentina, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.
You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.
Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Wales vs Argentina live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.
How to watch Wales vs Argentina in Australia
In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport is showing every single game – including Wales vs Argentina. The match kicks off on Sunday, October 15 at 2 am AEST, so make sure the coffee is brewing.
Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing the World Cup final and they'll also be streaming on 9Now.
Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Wales vs Argentina live stream from Rugby World Cup 2023.
How to watch Wales vs Argentina everywhere else
Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.
However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at ExpressVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures
Knockout stage
Saturday, October 14
QF1: Wales vs Argentina
QF2: Ireland vs New Zealand
Sunday, October 15
QF3: England vs Fiji
QF4: France vs South Africa
Friday, October 20
SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner
Saturday, October 21
SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner
Friday, October 27
Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser
Saturday, October 28
Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner
Rugby World Cup 2023 questions
Where does the Rugby World Cup take place?
The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:
- Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698
- Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394
- Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186
- Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186
- Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115
- Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965
- Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624
- Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322
- Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150
Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup?
There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament.
Chile makes its debut to the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.
Group A
New Zealand
France
Italy
Uruguay
Namibia
Group B
South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Tonga
Romania
Group C
Wales
Australia
Fiji
Georgia
Portugal
Group D
England
Japan
Argentina
Samoa
Chile
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
