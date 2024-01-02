ABC airing Only Murders in the Building season 1 starting tonight, January 2

Only Murders in the Building is not just only on Hulu anymore, as US viewers are being treated to a special broadcast of Only Murders in the Building season 1 on ABC in January, set to begin on Tuesday, January 2.

Starting at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC, the first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 1 are going to air back-to-back-to-back. Each of the next couple of weeks will feature three more episodes until the Only Murders in the Building season 1 finale airs on its own on Tuesday, January 23.

Here is the broadcast schedule for Only Murders in the Building season 1 on ABC, which anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna to receive local TV stations or a live TV streaming service that carries ABC (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) can watch:

January 2, Only Murders in the Building season 1 episodes 1-3, 9-11 pm ET/PT

January 9, Only Murders in the Building season 1 episodes 4-6, 9-11 pm ET/PT

January 16, Only Murders in the Building season 1 episodes 7-9, 9-11 pm ET/PT

January 23, Only Murders in the Building season 1 episode 10, 9-10 pm ET/PT

Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as three true-crime fanatics who decide to start their own podcast when one of the residents winds up dead and they suspect murder. As they investigate the long list of potential suspects that live in the building, they discover plenty of secrets about their neighbors and themselves.

In addition to the headlining trio, Only Murders in the Building season 1 stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Tina Fey, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, James Caverly, Ryan Broussard, Aaron Dominguez, Jayne Houdyshell and Jackie Hoffman.

The show has been a hit on Hulu, earning 28 Emmy nominations for its first two seasons, including three wins. Only Murders in the Building season 3 wrapped up in fall 2023 with Only Murders in the Building season 4 being quickly greenlit.

These special broadcasts of previously streaming/cable exclusive shows have been popular as of late. Paramount Network aired the Paramount Plus original series 1883 in its entirety in 2023, while Paramount Network's own crown jewel, Yellowstone, has been airing on CBS throughout the fall, with Yellowstone season 3 set to air on the network in January.

As of right now, it's just Only Murders in the Building season 1 that is airing on ABC, as the network continues to fill out its primetime lineup before its own original series return. That is expected to happen soon, with a new season of The Bachelor premiering in late January, shows like The Conners season 6, Not Dead Yet season 2, Abbott Elementary season 3, Will Trent season 2, The Rookie season 6 and The Good Doctor season 7 set to return in February.

If you find yourself watching Only Murders for the first time on ABC and end up loving it and dying to watch more, the most sure way to be able to do that is to subscribe to Hulu, where you can watch all of Only Murders in the Building season 2 and Only Murders in the Building season 3 at your own pace.

Check out the Only Murders in the Building season 1 trailer right here:

