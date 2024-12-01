Act fast: you have just one more day to grab that awesome $0.99 Hulu deal

All good things come to an end, and that's no different with Hulu Black Friday deals. As you're reading this, there's less than a day to pick up the big discount.

If you sign up to Hulu now, you can save 90% off the monthly price of an ad-enabled subscription, and there's also a Disney Bundle deal which is similar but knocks 70% off the price.

However these deals end on Monday, December 2 at 11:59 pm PT (that's 2:59 am ET on Tuesday, December 3). So if you want to sign up, you'll have to act fast.

Let's look at the deals right now.

Here are the Hulu deals

Disney Bundle Duo Basic for 12 months: was $10.99 now $2.99 at hulu.com You can get Disney Plus alongside Hulu in this bundle, which will be great for people who aren't subscribed to either. A $7 discount is great and this is the only way of saving money on Disney Plus over Black Friday.

Bear in mind some terms and conditions on the Hulu deal

There are a few things to remember when you're signing up for the Hulu or Disney Bundle deals.

Firstly, this deal is only for new subscribers, or people who haven't been subscribed for the last month. So if you got the Hulu Black Friday deal last year, and kept subscribed for the entire year, then you won't be able to get the deal this time around.

Next, if you get Hulu or Disney Plus through this bundle, it's the ad-enabled tier. Obviously, that means you'll get adverts in your videos, but it also means you can't download movies or shows on Hulu or Disney Plus.

You will be able to transfer to the ad-free tiers of Hulu or the Disney Bundle (including the Trio package, which includes ESPN Plus) but you won't get a reduced price on them.

If you sign up for the Hulu deal you'll be able to watch all of the streamer's current shows including The Old Man, Grotesquerie and Say Nothing, as well as all the new shows and movies it gets in the next year.

