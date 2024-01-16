Apple Vision Pro puts Alicia Keys at heart of first slate of original shows

On February 2, Apple is launching what it is calling the "ultimate entertainment device," the Apple Vision Pro, a headset that allows users to watch TV shows, movies, games and access other features. Part of that lineup of available content are going to be a slate of original shows and other programming that is brand new to Apple and features the likes of Grammy-winner Alicia Keys, adventurists like highliner Faith Dickey and even dinosaurs.

Available immediately when Apple Vision Pro launches are going to be four series: Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, Adventure, Wild Life and Prehistoric Planet Immersive.

All of these series were produced by Apple Immersive Video, an entertainment format designed to put viewers in the center of a story, offering 180-degree 3D 8K recordings that also feature Spatial Audio.

Taking a closer look at each of these series: Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room is described as an "intimate, short film" that gives viewers a look into Keys' creative process. The title chronicles a rehearsal session with Keys performing renditions of her songs "No One," "If I Ain't Got You" and "You Don't Know My Name."

Adventure, meanwhile, takes you out of the studio and into the world of high adventure, featuring pioneering athletes facing extraordinary challenges in spectacular locations. The first episode of the series is titled "Highlining" and features highliner Faith Dickey as she traverses a Norwegian fjord, 3,000 feet in the air.

(Image credit: Apple)

From high adventure to nature, Wild Life will put viewers up close and personal with some of the world's most charismatic creatures, with experts helping to give incredible details on them. The first episode of the series will focus on the world's largest rhino sanctuary.

Sticking with nature but going back a few million years, Prehistoric Planet Immersive is a new film where wiewers will have the chance to see dinosaurs, including pterosaur, triceratops and T-Rexs like they’ve never seen them before.

These new titles are just some of what is going to be available for Apple Vision Pro users right away. Apple has also shared that the device will include an Apple TV app with all Apple originals, like Killers of the Flower Moon and Masters of the Air, with the ability to watch them in "Cinema Environment," which they say makes any space into a "personal theater." The platform is also going to have more than 150 3D movies available to watch from the start, including titles like Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Content from other streaming services are also going to be available with Apple Vision Pro, as users can access Disney Plus, Max, Discovery Plus, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo and Crunchyroll. Other entertainment providers available through the platform include ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Red Bull TV, IMAX and TikTok.

Notably, two of the biggest streaming and online platforms are not available with Apple Vision Pro at launch: Netflix and YouTube.

Apple Vision Pro will cost $3,500 when it launches on February 2.