'Dancing On Ice' announce professional skaters

Dancing On Ice 2022 has revealed the cast of professional skaters who will be pairing up with the celebrity contestants for the new series.

The series returns to ITV and ITV Hub in the new year, with an already announced celebrity line-up of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole, BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte, TV presenter Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and The Vamps member Connor Ball.

Pro skater fan favourites will be returning to the series, including Matt Evers, Alexandra Shauman and her husband Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta, Joe Johnson and reigning champion Angela Egan.

The original favourites will also be joined by three brand-new and exciting world class figure skaters, Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

Morgan Swales, a competitive GBR figure skater, praises Dancing On Ice for inspiring her to skate. From watching the show as a child she decided to take up the sport at 9 years old. Now, at the age of 22, she’s already achieved so much, earning national and international accolades and working on the Netflix series Zero Chill. Since the show inspired her to skate, it only seems fitting that she’ll be joining the team.

Tippy Packard is a three-time Hong Kong champion and World Figure Skating competitor, who has also toured over 40 countries as a show skater after she retired from the competitive sport. Tippy will be bringing her skills and expertise to the show, delivering the considerable knowledge she has gained by coaching the next generation of figure skaters.

Colin Grafton has been skating since the age of seven after being inspired by the 1998 winter Olympics. He then progressed to competing internationally as a pairs skater for Team USA. After his competitive career, he has gone on to skate in some of the most esteemed and stunning ice shows across the globe.

All of the professional and celebrity skating pairings are yet to be confirmed.

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series and Blue bandmate Anthony Costa was signed as a reserve.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.