Emmerdale actor Peter Martin has died aged 82
Tributes flood in for The Royle Family actor Peter Martin who has passed away.
Actor Peter Martin, who starred in Emmerdale, The Royle Family and Brassed Off, has died aged 82, it has been announced.
The actor, who became a household name in the 1980s thanks to his role in the Jewson adverts, passed away last week.
Martin enjoyed a varied and hugely successful career on stage, TV and in film, landing roles in Coronation Street and the original BBC series of All Creatures Great and Small, before joining the cast of Emmerdale.
In Emmerdale he became a fan favourite playing the part of Len Reynolds between 2001 and 2007. Len was a loveable character who eventually found happiness again with the flamboyant character, Pearl Ladderbanks.
News of the actor's passing was revealed by a friend on Facebook, with a caption that read: "My friend, drinking partner, fishing buddy passed away on Wednesday morning, very sad, many of you will know him from TV, RIP Peter Martin, we had some great laughs."
Martin, who was born in Gainsborough, starred in many films, playing Ernie in 1996 film Brassed Off, which also starred Pete Postlethwaite and Ewan McGregor.
In 2018 he returned to the big screen in the comedy film Walk Like a Panther alongside Stephen Graham and Stephen Tompkinson.
But the actor is probably best known for being in The Royle Family for 14 years where he played the Royles’ hilariously dead-pan neighbour, Joe Carroll, alongside Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston.
Ricky Tomlinson paid tribute to the actor. He said Mr Martin was an "absolute joy to work with and a brilliant actor", and that he would be "sadly missed".
Martin's other TV shows included Heartbeat, Playing the Field, Dalziel and Pascoe and children's TV show ChuckleVision.
