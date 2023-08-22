Emmerdale to bring back TWO long-term characters in new storyline twists

Two Emmerdale characters are making their way back to the village after some time away.

Emmerdale characters Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) are set to make their return after taking a break from the village.

Teenager Cathy moved away from the village to live with her brother Scott in the Lake District earlier this year.

Bob Hope's daughter had been suffering from extreme mood swings and painful periods after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Struggling to cope with the symptoms, the teen spiralled out of control and had violent outbursts, which led to her running away from home.

However, Cathy decided to take positive action and left to start afresh in the Lakes.

Cathy Hope opens up to Wendy Posner about her struggles. (Image credit: ITV)

Now Emmerdale has confirmed Cathy's return to the village, with recent spoilers revealing that Cathy opens up to her dad's partner Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) about her problems.

Cathy becomes tearful as she has an emotional heart-to-heart with Wendy about her continuing struggles.

Cathy's hardships come at a hard time for Wendy as she desperately tries to save her relationship with Bob despite his insecurities after her affair with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Meanwhile, Gabby comes back from her holiday in Portugal after she left the village to recover from her grief following the breakdown of her relationship with fiancé Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope).

Gabby was left devastated after Nicky dumped her on their wedding day after he confessed that he was gay and that their sham engagement was all part of an evil plan to steal Home Farm.

Gabby Thomas is far from happy to see Suni Sharma working at the Hide following her return from holiday. (Image credit: ITV)

The young mum was struggling to cope from the humiliation and even tried to kiss Dawn's (Olivia Bromley) husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) in a moment of heartache.

Gabby then decided to go to Portugal with her son Thomas to visit her grandmother Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) — however, there's drama in store when she comes home to Emmerdale.

At Home Farm, Gabby returns from holiday and catches up with married man Billy about their regrettable kiss. They both agree to keep the indiscretion a secret.

Later during the week, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) needs help at the Hide and as she complains about needing a new chef, Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) jumps at the chance.

Victoria is impressed and offers him the job. But Gabby is fuming to hear the news, given that Suni is now dating her ex-fiancé Nicky, and vents to Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.