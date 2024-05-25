England vs Pakistan T20 live stream: how to watch 2024 series online from anywhere

Here’s how to watch the England vs Pakistan T20 live stream for the 2024 series taking place in England online from anywhere. Unfortunately the first match of the series was abandoned due to the weather, but the forecast is looking better for the remaining three matches.

Both sides are busy preparing for next month's T20 World Cup 2024, so it will be fascinating to see who looks best placed to potentially win the tournament.

Champions England of course beat Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup final and at the time looked all-conquering. But that was before a dismal performance in the longer format 50 overs World Cup. It raised the question is England's golden short-form era over?

On paper England's squad, led by Jos Buttler, looks strong. They have genuine pace in Jofra Archer, who's set to make a dramatic return, and Mark Wood. While Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are destructive with the bat. Throw in Adil Rashid's bowling and there are reasons for England to be optimistic. But the big question is can they keep everyone fit? A couple of crucial injuries and suddenly things look very different.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will be keen to gain revenge for that final defeat. They haven’t been given a great chance by the bookies of winning the World Cup, but you’d be foolish to write them off. South African great Gary Kirsten has just joined the team as coach and it will be interesting to see what impression he has on the team. Here's how to watch the series, plus the schedule...

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 2024 in the US

Willow Sports is broadcasting the games in the US. Willow Sports is a cable channel but if it's not included in your current line-up, you'll be able to find it as part of one live TV streaming service: Sling TV offers it, as part of its $10-per-month add-on pack World Sports. You'll have to sign up for either its Blue or Orange tiers (both $40 per month) to add this pack onto your existing bundle.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 2024 in the UK

The series will air on Sky Sports. To watch Sky Sports, you have to sign up for Sky TV and add the Sky Sports bundle on top. The price of this various depending on the length of your plan and any deals that are running, but it costs roughly £40-£50 per month usually.

England vs Pakistan T20 schedule

Wednesday May 22, 6.30 pm (GMT), Headingley, Leeds — abandoned

Saturday May 25, 2.30 pm (GMT), Edgbaston, Birmingham

Tuesday May 28, 6.30 pm (GMT), Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Thursday May 30, 6.30 pm (GMT), The Kia Oval, London

