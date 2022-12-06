Ghosts gets a surprise prime slot as BBC One's Christmas Day schedule is revealed
The BBC One Christmas Day schedule has been revealed and in a surprise, the Ghosts festive special has been given a prime slot alongside Call the Midwife.
Ghosts has enjoyed Christmas specials before but not on Christmas Day, appearing two days before the big day last year.
However, in the ultimate accolade for a BBC comedy, the Ghosts Christmas special 2022 will air actually on Christmas Day just before Call the Midwife.
Here's what the BBC One Christmas Day afternoon and evening schedule looks like:
3.00 The King's Christmas Broadcast
3.10 Aladdin (2019)
5.10 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2022 special
6.25 Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel
7.25 Ghosts
7.55 Call the Midwife
9.25 EastEnders
10.25 Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie spoke to us last year to say how pleased she was that the show had a festive special saying: "It’s a huge thing for a show we feel so proud of. Knowing how much viewers care about Ghosts is special, for some people, it's a family event. That feels right for Christmas.”
She will no doubt be even more delighted now it's been given a Christmas Day slot.
Meanwhile, ITV1’s Christmas Day schedule features a Chase Christmas special, plus festive episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale.
It will also be a bittersweet moment for Doc Martin fans as the last ever episode will air on Christmas Day.
Here’s ITV1’s Christmas Day afternoon and evening schedule:
2.00 Ainsley’s Festive Flavours
3.00 H M The King
3.10 Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow Christmas special
4.10 Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Polter Guys
4.45 News
5.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas special
6.00 Emmerdale
7.00 Coronation Street
8.00 Ant and Dec’s Christmas Limitless Win
9.05 Doc Martin Christmas special
