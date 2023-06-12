How to watch Best Interests: stream the Sharon Horgan drama wherever you are

If you're looking to watch Best Interests, we've got all the answers.

Best Interests is the latest series from Jack Thorne (writer, Help, The Virtues). His latest four-part drama stars Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen as Nicci and Andrew, two loving parents who find themselves in a heartbreaking battle to try and keep their 13-year-old daughter, Marnie, alive.

Marnie lives with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and doctors believe that it is in the child's best interest to be allowed to die because of her life-threatening condition. Nicci and Andrew disagree and enter into a fight that will take them through every single stage of their legal challenge.

If you're looking for a powerful new drama and want to watch Best Interests, you can find out where below.

How to watch Best Interests in the UK

Best Interests will air in the UK on BBC One. The first two episodes will be broadcast at 9 pm on Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 13 at 9 pm.

The remaining two episodes will then air the following week on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20.

You'll also be able to stream the series on BBC iPlayer. And if you're looking for more shows to enjoy, check out recommendations for the best BBC dramas you should be watching right now.

How to watch Best Interests abroad

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Best Interests, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How to watch Best Interests in the US

At the time of writing, we're not 100% sure where Best Interests will air if it makes its way across to the US. As and when we find out, we'll be sure to include all the relevant info you need here.