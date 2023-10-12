How to watch John Carpenter's Suburban Screams online: stream the new horror show

One of the world's most famous horror directors is making a return to directing that's over a decade in the making: John Carpenter's Suburban Screams brings back the Halloween and The Thing director on Friday 13 (fitting!) of October.

Each of the six parts of, Suburban Screams recreates a real event of terror or malice that took place in suburban US spots, with stalking, murderers and curses. So expect a blend of documentary and drama in each story.

John Carpenter directed the final episode of JC's SS, and also wrote the theme music for the show, continuing his long-running tradition of scoring horror projects.

The show joins the bustling list of Halloween shows and TV shows coming out and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

How to watch John Carpenter's Suburban Screams in the US

To watch John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, you'll need to use NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The new anthology horror show is an original production for the streamer.

There are two tiers you can opt for: Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month, and gets you unlimited streaming but it does have ads. Peacock Premium Plus, for $11.99 per month drops those ads. An annual plan will save you money in the long term, at $59.99 or $119.99 respectively.

All six episodes of Suburban Screams will be released on Friday, October 13, so you can binge watch them all or jump straight to the final one (which Carpenter himself directed).

How to watch John Carpenter's Suburban Screams in the UK

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed release date for Suburban Screams, and in fact, there's been no official confirmation on whether the show will be released in the UK at all.

Many Peacock shows remain in the US; some come to the UK but it's by varying streamers with Prime Video and Sky TV both having aired Peacock Originals on the opposite side of the pond.

How to watch John Carpenter's Suburban Screams everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Suburban Screams, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there.