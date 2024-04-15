How to watch Michael Palin in Nigeria online or on TV

Monty Python star Michael Palin is travelling to the most highly-populated country in Africa in Michael Palin in Nigeria, which hits screens on Tuesday, April 16.

Michael Palin in Nigeria follows the former comedian's visits to Iraq and North Korea in taking him to a region that isn't too well known in the UK, to shine a light on its culture, landscape and peoples.

Palin will begin his adventure in Lagos before making a journey southwards, exploring both the goods sides of the country as well the sites of various attacks and atrocities that shine a light on the British history in the country.

If you live in the UK, you have two ways to watch Michael Palin in Nigeria, and both are free.

Firstly, and most simply, you can head to My5, the streaming service of Channel 5 which will be airing the show in a box set. You can also watch Michael Palin in North Korea and Michael Palin Into Iraq there too.

If you'd rather watch on TV, the first episode of the show will air on Channel 5 at 9 pm on Tuesday, April 16, so tune in then. There are three episodes, and the second and third will play at the same time each week from then.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Michael Palin in Nigeria, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!