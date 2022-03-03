How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza fight

This week's Ramirez vs Pedraza Top Rank Boxing fight pits two top junior welterweight boxers, as the two are vying to become the top contender in their weight division.

Fans will want to learn the best ways to watch it live stream online, so read on to find out how you can watch Ramirez vs. Pedraza from anywhere, as well as a preview of the important main event fight between José Ramirez and José Pedraza.

What time is Ramirez vs Pedraza

The Ramirez vs Pedraza fight starts at 10 p.m. ET, Friday, March 4, in the U.S.; 3 a.m. GMT Saturday, March 5, in the U.K.

Coverage of undercard fights begin at 7:15 p.m. ET in U.S., 1 a.m. GMT in the U.K.

Where is Ramírez vs Pedraza?

Save Mart Center, Fresno, Calif.

How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in the U.S.

U.S. sports fans who want to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza can see it on ESPN Plus. The sports network's streaming service that is accessible through devices like Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, smart TVs, mobile devices and computers (with the ability to Airplay onto TVs).

You can sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone streaming service ($6.99 per month), as part of the Disney bundle (ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month) or now as a standard feature for Hulu with Live TV (starting at $69.99 per month).

On ESPN Plus, sports fans can watch the Ramírez vs. Pedraza event along with tons of other sports. Beyond Top Rank boxing events like this one, ESPN Plus features live streams of sports like UFC, NHL, college football, Bundesliga, La Liga, the PGA Tour and much more. The service also features sports highlights, analysis and unique original programming.

How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in the U.K.

In the U.K., Ramirez vs. Pedraza is available on Sky Sports Action, which can be watched on many U.K. cable systems. It can also be streamed online with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. GMT Saturday on Sky Sports Action. The Main Event should start after 3 a.m. GMT.

If you don’t have a pay-TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass to watch games live stream online. To watch Ramírez vs Pedraza online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £25 a month.

The Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Ramirez vs Pedraza preview

José “Jaguar” Ramirez (26-1) is the former WBC and WBO unified light welterweight champion of the world, and he has his eyes on recapturing those now-vacated titles. Ramirez lost his two belts to Josh Taylor in a battle for undisputed glory in May 2021; this is his first fight since then. Taylor just declared he is dropping his titles and moving up in weight, so Ramirez surely thinks a win here will put him into a title fight next. He already has a win over one of the other top contenders for these belts, as he beat Jose Zepeda back in 2019. Ramirez also has an impressive resume, with wins over Maurice Hooker, Viktor Postol and Amir Imam.

Ramirez was a U.S. national amateur champion, born in California, but he is of Mexican descent. That matters because there is a rich history of epic boxing matches before Mexican and Puerto Rican fighters. With Pedraza hailing from Caguas, Puerto Rico, expect there to be a little extra spark in this main event. Ramirez fans south of the border will be chanting “¡Viva México!”

José “Sniper” Pedraza (29-3) is a former two division world champion with an insanely good resume. He’s hoping an upset here will put him in position for a title at a third weight class. He was the IBF super featherweight champion starting in 2015 and had several quality defenses, including a big win over Stephen Smith. He lost that belt to superstar Gervonta Davis in 2017. Undeterred by the loss, Pedraza moved up to lightweight and within a year he captured the WBO lightweight title from Raymundo Beltran. He lost that title in a unification fight against the great Vasiliy Lomachenko. Now with three straight wins at light welterweight, Pedraza has moved into the top 10 rankings. A win here should put him in title contention and leave his fans chanting “¡Viva la Puerto Rico!”

José Ramirez is a strong favorite at -600 to win this fight over José Pedraza.

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

The full event fight card, subject to change, is as follows: