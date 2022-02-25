How to watch Taylor vs Catterall fight

Taylor vs Catterall is an undisputed light-welterweight world title fight taking place Saturday, Feb. 26, so fight fans will want to learn the best ways to watch it live stream online. Josh Taylor is the current undisputed champion at light-welterweight, making his first defense of all four belts in his home country of Scotland. Jack Catterall has been the mandatory challenger for the title for a while, and after stepping aside to let Taylor unify the titles he is ready for his shot at glory.

The Taylor vs Catterall fight night event is being held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at The OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The event card begins at 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT, with the Taylor vs Catterall main event scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT.

Here's how you can watch watch Taylor vs Catterall from anywhere, as well as a preview of the title bout.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall in the U.S.

U.S. sports fans who want to watch Taylor vs Catterall can see it on ESPN Plus. The sports network's streaming service that is accessible through devices like Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, smart TVs, mobile devices and computers (with the ability to Airplay onto TVs).

You can sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone streaming service ($6.99 per month), as part of the Disney bundle (ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month) or now as a standard feature for Hulu with Live TV (starting at $69.99 per month).

On ESPN Plus, sports fans can watch the Taylor vs Catterall event along with tons of other sports. Beyond Top Rank boxing events like this one, ESPN Plus features live streams of sports like UFC, NHL, college football, Bundesliga, La Liga, the PGA Tour and much more. The service also features sports highlights, analysis and unique original programming.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall in the U.K.

In the U.K., Taylor vs Catterall is available on Sky Sports channels, which can be watched on many U.K. cable systems. It can also be streamed online with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. GMT on Sky Sports Action, and switches to Sky Sports Arena at 8 p.m. GMT. The main event should start at approximately 10 p.m. local time.

If you don’t have a pay-TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass to watch games live stream online. To watch Taylor vs Catterall online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £25 a month.

The Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Taylor vs Catterall preview

Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (18-0) is the undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world and now this Scottish native is ready for his homecoming fight after winning all the belts. Taylor’s road to undisputed began in the World Boxing Super Series in 2018-2019. He won the IBF light-welterweight first by beating Ivan Baranchyk in the 2019 semifinals. Then he fought Regis Prograis in the finals of the Super Series, considered by many to be the fight of the year in 2019. Taylor won a majority decision over Prograis and the WBA & The Ring titles, although many considered it to be a razor thin fight that could have gone either way.

Taylor used win over Prograis as a springboard to even bigger things. In May of last year, he fought a huge unification fight against Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas, with the winner emerging as the undisputed champion. While the judges scoring was close, Taylor looked to be in control most of the fight, including scoring multiple knockdowns of Ramirez. Now he heads home to fight in front of Scotland fight fans, who will celebrate him as only the second undisputed Scottish boxing champion.

Jack “El Gato” Catterall (26-0) is an undefeated light-welterweight boxer from Lancashire, England, and he is the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s titles. Catterall turned pro in 2012 after a long run in the amateur ranks and he quickly picked up attention around England. Within two years he won his first regional titles. Since then he has won a British title and an Inter-Continental title. Catterall has been a mandatory title challenger for over two years, but he’s taken other fights while waiting his turn for a proper shot. During that time, the title changed hands but Catterall stayed focused and now gets a chance to win not just the WBO belt but all four world titles.

Josh Taylor is an overwhelming -1775 favorite to win this fight.

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

The main card of fights starts at 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT. The full event fight card, subject to change, is as follows: