How to watch the 2024 Epsom Derby online or on TV

One of the most famous equestrian events of all time returns when the 2024 Epsom Derby takes place. The first June Saturday of the year is Saturday, June 3, so that's when it'll take place.

This annual horse Derby Day has been going for almost 250 years, and as always its 2024 iteration will take place in the Epsom Downs Racecourse. Various races will take place across the day including the headline event: the Betfred Derby, as it's currently called.

At the time of writing there are 20 horses in contention for the Classic, and no-one can guess who's most likely to win this year.

So here's how to watch this year's Epsom Derby online or on TV.

How to watch the 2024 Epsom Derby in the UK

ITV is airing the 2024 Epsom Derby, and you can watch the race on your TV or using the internet.

On TV, you'll be able to tune into ITV1 from 1:30pm until 5pm to watch the Derby, as the broadcaster will show the various races during that time. You can also tune in using Racing TV but this costs £29.98 per month (or £12 per month if you sign up for a year) which is only for the die-hard racing fans.

Online, you can use ITV's streaming service ITVX to watch the racing. That's because ITVX allows you to stream any of the broadcaster's live channels, and we've got a guide on how to do that here.

How to watch x everywhere else

The Epsom Derby is only set to be broadcaster in the UK, so if you're elsewhere, you're out of luck.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Derby, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

