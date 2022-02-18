'I'm a Celebrity' 2022: Ant and Dec tease return to the Australian jungle for new series

Ant and Dec have been presenting 'I'm A Celebrity' in Wales for the last two years.

I'm a Celebrity 2022 could see everyone returning to the show's home of New South Wales, Australia, after it moved to Gwyrch Castle for I'm a Celebrity 2021 due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Before 2020 the series had been filmed in Australia so fans and those working on the show are keen to get back to their roots.

Long-time hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are among those who revealed the plan was for them to return to the jungle for the 2022 series of the ITV programme if restrictions allow.

Speaking on BBC's The One Show, the Geordie duo said that they were keen for the reality series to return to its home in Australia, after host Alex Jones noted the country was reopening its borders.

When asked about the plans for the 2022 series, Ant said: "Well, the plan is the jungle."

Dec added: "Nothing against Wales!"

To which Ant agreed, saying: "We love Wales, but Australia is [the show's] home and we'd like to get back there if we can."

So far we haven't had any official confirmation from producers on it, but Ant and Dec seem hopefully that they'll be crowning another King or Queen of the Jungle by the time the next series rolls around.

Gwyrch Castle has seen two winners so far, with author Giovanna Fletcher winning in 2020 and Emmerdale star Danny Miller winning in 2021, but if travel is permitted there's a chance these two will be the only Queen and King of the Castle which is quite an achievement!

If the series does return to Australia, then celebrities would be following in the footsteps of the other I'm A Celebrity winners who have managed to survive the brutal conditions and dreaded bushtucker trials!

These include EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa and football legend Harry Redknapp, but it's still too early to know which celebrities are taking part this year. Stay tuned...

Previous episodes of I'm a Celebrity are available on ITV Hub.