'Love Island' fans stunned by Liam Reardon's age

Love Island threw two new lads into the mix last night, and bombshells Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon definitely made a splash on their first night!

Whilst Sharon Gaffka was busy having a drink with Chuggs, Faye Winter was the lucky lady who the public voted to go on a date with Welsh bricklayer Liam, and it seemed they'd chose well! The pair seemed to show some early chemistry, despite having not met before. However, when Liam revealed his age, it looked like there might have been a problem!

When Liam told Faye he was only 21, Faye was floored and said she thought he was about the same age as she is (26). Liam then said he's often been told he looks older, with some even saying he looks 30!

Despite her shock, Faye admitted that she’s “been to cougarville” and liked it, and Liam revealed he normally goes for an older woman shortly after, so the age gap shouldn't be a problem!

The girls hyping the other girls up for their dates is must-see footage #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HrPd9zbL4kJuly 1, 2021 See more

How did Love Island viewers react?

Plenty of viewers were just as shocked that Liam was quite as young as he said, and lots of them took to Twitter to express their disbelief! The discussion around Love Island even managed to get the phrase “He’s 21” trending after the show finished!

21? He must be born on a leap year #LoveIslandJuly 1, 2021 See more

The UK when Liam said he’s 21😳 #LoveIsland #loveisland2021 pic.twitter.com/yfAH4tU2kGJuly 1, 2021 See more

Not believing that Liam is 21 & born in the year 2000 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NQTRlowMARJuly 1, 2021 See more

‘how old are you’‘i’m 21’ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qPK3jHiwIhJuly 1, 2021 See more

Idk what Liam’s mum put in his milk but that boy is not 21 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QJSUkJ9YSkJuly 1, 2021 See more

Faye and Liam finished their date agreeing to share a bed sometime in the future while they’re both in the villa. With another recoupling due tonight, will Faye abandon Hugo Hammond for the new boy, or will Hugo up his grafting game? Or, will Liam turn another girl's head entirely? We'll have to wait till tonight to find out!

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.