'Love Island' fans stunned by Liam Reardon's age
By Martin Shore
Love Island viewers couldn't believe Liam Reardon is one of the youngest people in the villa.
Love Island threw two new lads into the mix last night, and bombshells Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon definitely made a splash on their first night!
Whilst Sharon Gaffka was busy having a drink with Chuggs, Faye Winter was the lucky lady who the public voted to go on a date with Welsh bricklayer Liam, and it seemed they'd chose well! The pair seemed to show some early chemistry, despite having not met before. However, when Liam revealed his age, it looked like there might have been a problem!
When Liam told Faye he was only 21, Faye was floored and said she thought he was about the same age as she is (26). Liam then said he's often been told he looks older, with some even saying he looks 30!
Despite her shock, Faye admitted that she’s “been to cougarville” and liked it, and Liam revealed he normally goes for an older woman shortly after, so the age gap shouldn't be a problem!
How did Love Island viewers react?
Plenty of viewers were just as shocked that Liam was quite as young as he said, and lots of them took to Twitter to express their disbelief! The discussion around Love Island even managed to get the phrase “He’s 21” trending after the show finished!
Faye and Liam finished their date agreeing to share a bed sometime in the future while they’re both in the villa. With another recoupling due tonight, will Faye abandon Hugo Hammond for the new boy, or will Hugo up his grafting game? Or, will Liam turn another girl's head entirely? We'll have to wait till tonight to find out!
Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
