'Love Island': Two new boys are heading to the villa TONIGHT

Tonight’s episode of Love Island 2021 is set to cause a stir as two new boys are heading into the mix!

23-year-old Chuggs Wallis from Surrey and 21-year-old Liam Reardon from Wales were announced as the first male bombshells of Love Island Series 7 at the end of last night’s episode (Wednesday 30 June).

Just after we saw Faye Winter savagely ripping into Brad McClelland for his disrespect during the game of beer pong last night, we learned that Chuggs and Liam would be heading into the villa the very next day!

Viewers also got the chance to vote to send two girls on dates with the new arrivals, so there’s bound to be some trouble when the boys show up tonight!

Liam is known to his friends as “Mr. steal your girl”, and has his eyes on fan-favourite contestant Kaz Kamwi. Chuggs, meanwhile, says his friends would describe him as “a solid mate”, and thinks Brad is his biggest competition in the villa!

Both lads also mentioned that they’d like to get to know Chloe Burrows a little bit better. Chloe was already responsible for Shannon’s shock dumping last night, but if Chuggs or Liam tempts her away, could we see Aaron Francis forced to leave the villa soon too?

Will the new lads turn any of the girls’ heads? Or will they all stay loyal to their current couples? Only time will tell!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.