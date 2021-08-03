'Love Island' UK viewers celebrate Faye and Teddy making up

After many Love Island 2021 fans accused the makers of stitching up Teddy Soares, fans are delighted that Teddy and Faye Winter seem to be back on track.

There were many tense chats during last night's episode of Love Island. Most of the episode was taken up by Tyler Cruickshank, who was doing his best to clear his head and figure out whether he was more interested in Kaz Kamwi or Clarisse Juliette.

Liam also started trying to win back Millie Court's trust, after her revelatory one-to-one chat with Lillie Haynes put the brakes on their relationship on Sunday night. Elsewhere, Toby admitted to some of the lads that he still had feelings for Chloe Burrows, and he pulled his current and previous partners, Mary Bedford and Abigail Rawlings, to explain how he felt right now.

Toby even went to Millie to get a female perspective on his predicament. Although his head has been turned yet again, things may end up working out for Toby and Chloe after all, as Chloe seemed pretty enthusiastic when Millie shared Toby's feelings with her later in the show!

Meanwhile, Faye sat down with Sam Jackson. In a brutally honest private chat, she explained that she wouldn't have decided to recouple had she not seen the Casa Amor postcard. Without feeling betrayed by Teddy, Faye said she wouldn't have gotten to know any of the lads, and now that they've patched things up, she wanted to get back with him again.

She told Sam that she'd already kissed Teddy on the balcony again and that she would be sharing the daybed with Teddy instead of sleeping inside with him that evening. The cameras even caught the pair sharing a few passionate kisses before bed, proving that things are getting back to normal!

Although viewers felt bad for Sam being let go quite so easily, everyone was so thrilled that Teddy and Faye were back together! Plenty of fans took to Twitter to share their emotions, calling Teddy and Faye's relationship a true love story and saying that they'll probably stay together on the outside.

With Liam and Millie's relationship on the rocks, some viewers even said that Faye and Teddy are their new fave couple, and hoped that they'd win the show this year!

Me going to bed tonight knowing that Faye and Teddy are my new favourite couple #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iCv82AozHMAugust 2, 2021 See more

faye and teddy are in a real life love story and i love it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/i262qBEGRYAugust 2, 2021 See more

faye and teddy are meant to be. they’re a prime example of how to handle situations in a mature and healthy way. they both admitted they messed up and have moved forward from it in a good light. i see massive potential for them💞 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cXI9zs6kpnAugust 2, 2021 See more

Glad Faye finally saw the light, the Teddy light. Hope they get married & live happily forever after #LoveIslandAugust 2, 2021 See more

i’m gonna cry i love teddy and faye so much #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TsjghdM4AzAugust 2, 2021 See more

Will Faye and Teddy be splitting the £50,000 this year? Or will another couple go on to win Love Island 2021? We'll have to keep watching to find out!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.