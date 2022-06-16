Thursday's episode of Love Island UK 2022 was eventful—from Ekin-Su secret terrace escapade to quite a few tense conversations.

During the episode, plenty of couples had trouble, but viewers spotted one adorable moment between one of the most lowkey couples—Paige and Jacques.

While Paige had a date with bombshell Remi Lambert not long before, she seemed to be having a better time with Jacques while they were cuddling in bed. All the other couples were already asleep when we got a shot of the lovebirds chatting away.

Viewers were quick to spot the pillow talk and took to Twitter to swoon over the adorable moment.

One said: "Aww seeing Paige and jaquis in the bed talking so cute my be my fave couple #LoveIsland"; while another added: "I knew to see more of jacques and paige coz that clip of them chatting in bed was too cute #LoveIsland".

I knew to see more of jacques and paige coz that clip of them chatting in bed was too cute #LoveIslandJune 16, 2022 See more

Aww seeing Paige and jaquis in the bed talking so cute my be my fave couple 🥹 #LoveIslandJune 16, 2022 See more

A third wrote: "The fact that I was grinning hard seeing Paige and jacques talking in bed just proves I need to see more of them bc they clearly get along very well we just don’t see that #LoveIsland."

The fact that I was grinning hard seeing Paige and jacques talking in bed just proves I need to see more of them bc they clearly get along very well we just don’t see that #LoveIslandJune 16, 2022 See more

Plenty called them 'adorable' and requested more air time from these two as for the rest of the episode we barely saw them—aside from a few moments when we could see them hanging out with each other in the swimming pool and in the kitchen.

The rest of the episode saw most of the couples have relationship issues. Tasha was having issues with Andrew over something Jay said, Amber was doubting her connection with Dami and Gemma is starting to realize Luca might be a bit too keen for her liking.

Ekin-Su also had some drama of her own after she secretly kissed Jay behind Davide's back (who she's coupled with) not just once but twice. While she kept this secret for most of the episode, it's bound to come out now she's told some of Gemma and Paige... Eek! Bring on Friday's episode...

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.