Netflix price too high? Bundle 5 streaming services for less with Black Friday deals

If you're sick of the constant Netflix price hikes and want to try a new service, then the Black Friday 2023 streaming deals are here are the perfect time for you.

These Black Friday deals give savvy buyers the opportunity to unlock huge new libraries of content, all for a lower price than they'd usually be. Much lower.

For less than the $6.99 per month that a Netflix Basic with Ads plan costs you, you can sign up for five different streaming services that are cheaper. I don't mean that each individual streamer costs less; you can get all five and it'll still cost you less each month!

This is thanks to some of the amazing discounts we've seen this year. Let's first look at all the great Black Friday streaming deals, and then we'll look at different combinations you could opt for that'll all cost you less per month than Netflix.

Black Friday streaming deals

Max ad-enabled: was $9.99 , now $2.99 for six months

One of the most premium streaming services is available for a big discount, saving you $42 over six months. That's $42 per month, and it's worth pointing out that Discovery Plus is included in the price, so it's basically two streaming services in one.

Ends Monday, November 27

Peacock: was $5.99 , now $1.99 for 12 months

One of the two year-long subscription deals available this year, you can get NBCUniversal's Peacock for just $2. That's $24 over an entire year, making it over 50% off.

Ends Tuesday, November 28

Hulu ad-enabled: was $7.99 per month , now $0.99 per month for first year

The best Black Friday streaming deal is on Hulu, as it's down to less than $1 for a month for an entire year. That's less than $12 for the entire year, less than some of Netflix's plans are for a single month.

Ends Tuesday, November 28

Hulu and Starz: was $9.99 per month , now $1.98 per month for first year

The above deal can be expanded by throwing Starz into the mix, and it'll cost $0.99 itself for six months before reverting to its usual price. There's no deal for Starz sans Hulu though.

Ends Tuesday, November 28

Prime Video channels: 75% off for two months

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for extra channels and they'll be 75% off for the first two months. Some are as cheap as $0.75 per month in this deal, but bear in mind you need to be a Prime subscriber.

Ends Sunday, December 3

Paramount Plus Essential: $1.99 per month for first three months (usually $5.99)

This deal only lasts for 3 months but you're still saving a fair bit of money each month on the Essential or ad-enabled tier. Make sure you watch everything you need in those 3 months though!

Deal ends Sunday, December 3



So these are the deals we're playing with. Now, let's see how you can beat that Netflix subscription.

Black Friday streaming bundles

There are quite a few different combinations of streaming service deals you can opt for, with each adding up to less than the $6.99 asking price of Netflix Basic with Ads. The most you can get is five.

This relies on one important point: Max includes Discovery Plus, thanks to a merger earlier in the year meaning it's two for one. So here's the best combination:

5 services: Max ($2.99) + Discovery Plus (free with Max) + Hulu ($0.99) + Starz ($0.99 with Hulu) + Peacock ($1.99) = $6.96

That's 5 streaming services for $0.03 less than the 1 big dog. Nice!

Note: you can swap out Peacock for Paramount Plus and the math remains the same to begin with. We've picked Peacock as the Black Friday deal applies for longer: 12 months instead of 3.

Remember that not all deals last for the same amount of time. If you opt for the above, you'll enjoy the Starz, Max and Discovery Plus deals only for 6 months, and after that only Hulu and Peacock will remain so the final six months will only ask $2.98 from you.

If instead you go for Paramount Plus you'll pay $6.96 for the first three months, $4.97 for the next three and $2.98 for the last six.

Bear in mind that these prices assume you cancel subscriptions once the deals run out; if you don't you could quickly end up with a massive monthly bill!

The maths is completely different if you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber, thanks to all the channels on offer, but we didn't want to make assumptions so didn't include these. Find out more about the Prime Video Channel deals here.