The first 'Love Island' contestant will be dumped TONIGHT

One of the five girls on Love Island 2021 will be dumped tonight in one of the hit dating show’s quickest eliminations ever!

With Chloe Burrows spending the majority of the Tuesday night’s episode deciding which of the five boys she wanted to couple up with. All five of the lads greeted her upon arrival, so she has her pick of Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Toby Aromolaran , Hugo Hammond, or Jake Cornish.

She had just 24 hours to decide which boy she would like to couple up with and her decision would mean that either Faye Winter, Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Shannon Singh, or Kaz Kamwi will be left single. Chloe turned on her charm pretty quick, and Liberty herself admitted that she felt threatened by her presence in the villa!

Although we still haven’t seen which boy Chloe chose, there’s been a dramatic revelation about the importance of Chloe’s decision today! Whichever girl is left out will actually be leaving the show in the fastest elimination in Love Island history!

This means one of the girls has actually already left the villa today and has gone into hiding to avoid spoiling tonight's episode! Will one of your favourites be the first to go? Will we get to see the outcome of Brad and Kaz's private chat before Chloe made her decision?!

Usually, islanders do not leave the villa until at least day six in the series, although there have been a couple of early departures in the past. Ollie Williams left series six on day four voluntarily after he realized he wasn’t yet over his ex.

Aircraft engineer Callum Macleod was also bumped off series five early, too! He was dumped on day five of series five after failing to recouple with anyone.

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available on BritBox the following morning. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.