Tia Mowry reunites with Sister, Sister co-star for A Very Merry Beauty Salon movie

As networks and streamers continue to roll out the Christmas highlights this year, joining the fold is A Very Merry Beauty Salon. The Lifetime original movie premieres on Saturday, December 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

A Very Merry Beauty Salon follows in the footsteps of already-debuted Lifetime Christmas movies this year, BeBe Winans' We Three Kings and Make or Bake Christmas, and other holiday-themed films like Meet Me Next Christmas and The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix , A Novel Noel and Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle on Hallmark Channel and Nutcrackers on Hulu.

Now what makes A Very Merry Beauty Salon so unique is that it sees Sister, Sister co-stars Tia Mowry and RonReaco Lee reunite, once again playing love interests, as they once did on the sitcom. Besides the actors, the plot also offers a different spin on a Christmas tale. Check out this synopsis of the movie.

“In A Very Merry Beauty Salon, Sienna (Tia Mowry), the owner of the bustling Divine Beauty Salon is preparing for Atlanta’s Tinsel Ball, where she will be honored for her charitable work in the community. The annual event takes a glamourous turn with the arrival of Lawrence, a charismatic CEO whose family’s wine brand is now co-sponsoring the Ball. Sparks fly between them, but Sienna’s mother Georgia (Donna Biscoe), who is the head of the Ball’s committee, worries his involvement may ruin the event’s traditions. As Sienna and Lawrence are unexpectedly paired as dance partners, romance blooms, setting the stage for a steamy romance that challenges Sienna’s thoughts on love and family and makes this year’s Tinsel Ball the most memorable yet.”

Here's the trailer for the movie, as it offers some insight into the romance that Christmas may bring about for Mowry’s Sienna and Lee’s Lawrence.

A Very Merry Beauty Salon | Official Trailer | Tia Mowry & RonReaco Lee Reunite on Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

A Very Merry Beauty Salon premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, December 7, at 8 pm ET/PT. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and Frndly TV . The movie also becomes available to stream on the Lifetime App the next day.