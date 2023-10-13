Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: live stream Misfits Boxing PPV online from anywhere

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is the co-main event on the Misfits Boxing Prime Card this Saturday, October 14. The heavyweight clash serves as the final appetiser on the menu before the headline bout, KSI vs Tommy Fury.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is airing around the world live on DAZN pay-per-view. But don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream on DAZN from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links ► Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis ringwalks (approx.): 10.05 pm UK / 5.05 pm ET / 2.05 pm PT / 8.05 am AEDT (Oct. 15) ► Global stream: DAZN pay-per-view How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Logan Paul is social media king who has recently been making waves in WWE. He has only had one professional boxing match so far, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI back in November 2019. He also lost his exhibition match to five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. This fight is a chance for The Maverick to show he is taking his boxing seriously.

Dillon Dannis, meanwhile, made his name in the worlds of jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts. However, the former Bellator man has not had a fight in that discipline for four years. He has also never been in a boxing bout. Like his opponent, El Jefe has a huge social media following who he will be wanting to impress.

There has been plenty of trash talk between the two fighters in the build-up, with Logan Paul calling Dillon Danis "a good troll". The pre-bout tension means this could be an explosive affair.

And if you're looking for Swarmz vs Taylor on the undercard, that fight has been cancelled at the last minute. Misfits are currently working on a 'surprise' to replace it.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is scheduled for 10 rounds. Keep reading to find out how to watch from anywhere, and use a VPN if traveling abroad. We've also included useful info such as the tale of the tape and the full fight card.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in the US

Fight fans in the US can watch the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream via DAZN pay-per-view.

The cost for this event will be $54.99. Coverage of the undercard gets underway at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, with the ringwalks not to come before 5.05 pm ET / 2.05 pm PT.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in the UK

For fight fans in the UK keen to catch this entertaining clash, it's a similar situation with DAZN pay-per-view the place for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight.

Even if you have a DAZN subscription you will still need to purchase the PPV to watch the fight. The good news is that it's just £19.99 – less than half the price of the US PPV.

The main card starts at 7 pm UK on Saturday evening. Ringwalks for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis are expected at 10.05 pm UK, and for the main event around 11.30 pm UK, depending on how long the undercard takes to reach its conclusion.

Remember, if you're abroad but don't want to miss any of the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk down under, too. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is also available via DAZN in Australia and again you'll need to purchase the pay-per-view to see the fight.

For Aussies, the PPV will cost $32.99. Get your alarm clocks set as coverage starts in the early hours of Sunday, October 15 at 5 am, with the ringwalks not due before 8.05 am.

Not in Australia for the fight? Get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that DAZN is streaming the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight via its pay-per-view service.

However, in some places – Morocco, for example – you can watch the fight with nothing more than a regular DAZN subscription (here is a full rundown of DAZN PPV prices around the world).

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Logan Paul Tommy Fury Nationality American American Date of birth April 5, 1995 August 22, 1993 Height 6'2" 6ft' Reach 76" 72" Record 0-1-2 n/a

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight card

Main card

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Preliminary Card

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - tag team match

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor has been cancelled (replacement TBC)

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

S-X vs DTG

Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis questions

Where does the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight take place? Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be staged at the AO Arena in Manchester. It follows a packed undercard and serves as the co-main event to KSI vs Tommy Fury.