How to watch Towards Zero online: stream Agatha Christie adaptation from anywhere

Towards Zero is another big budget Agatha Christie adaptation. The three-part drama airs on BBC One in the UK and will be available to stream as a boxset for FREE on BBC iPlayer from March 2. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch the Towards Zero from anywhere with a VPN .

Reminiscent of the author’s own mysterious vanishing, the absence of a big budget adaptation from the BBC Christmas schedule last year was quite the head scratcher. But, fans of the crime fiction pioneer needn’t worry as Auntie’s latest lavish Agatha Christie series finally arrives.

Towards Zero sees recently divorced British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) elect to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, the atmospheric coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston). What already seems like a terrible idea is further exacerbated by the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene) and a whole host of staff and hangers on all bearing their own grudges and jealousies. It’s no surprise then, that it isn’t long before the bodies start dropping. And so it falls to Matthew Rhys' troubled Inspector Leach to untangle the complicated web of deceit and dysfunction before another guest meets their end.

Ready for this atmospheric Christie classic? Here's how to watch Towards Zero from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Towards Zero online in the UK for free

Towards Zero will go out on BBC One in the UK with episodes airing at 9pm GMT every Sunday, starting March 2. All three episodes will also be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT the same day. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Towards Zero in the US and Australia

BritBox will be the international home of Towards Zero with the mini-series set to drop on the platform later in 2025 for viewers in North America, Australia and beyond.

BritBox costs $8.99 per month in the US and AU$9.99 per month Down Under, with all territories able to get 12 months for the price of 10 if you opt for an annual pass. New users can also make use of a 7-day free trial.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch Towards Zero. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch Towards Zero from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Towards Zero on the BBC iPlayer streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!