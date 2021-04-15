What's Coming to Disney Plus in May 2021

May is shaping up to be a good one on Disney+. The month kicks off the the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch that were introduced in The Clone Wars. Mid-month were getting the premiere of the second season of High School Musical: The Series, and toward the end of the month, the streamer is dropping a new set of Inside Pixar specials.

Here's everything you have to look forward to on Disney+ in May:

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 101

Premiere - Special Date



“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot

Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”

After Harper’s exposé goes viral, Marvyn seeks redemption by trying to recruit a new player.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 102

May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Season Two Premiere

In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.



Episode 201 - “New Year’s Eve”

Flying high after the triumph of opening night, Ricky, Nini, Gina, and the Wildcats gather at Ashlyn's for a New Year's Eve party. Miss Jenn runs into the new North High rival theatre teacher – a.k.a her ex-boyfriend - and at the stroke of midnight, shocking revelations come to the surface.

Big Shot

Episode 105 “This is our House"

Louise’s dad is arrested. Louise and Olive get caught cheating on a test. Marvyn dates again.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 103

May 21

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

Batch Premiere

A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Unpacked: About Time

Director: Erica Milsom

How can the passage of time be utilized as a tool for emotional storytelling? Narrator W. Kamau Bell breaks down how time can becomes its own character in Pixar films, looking at period pieces such as Brave and the tearjerking passage of time in Up.



Unpacked: Everybody Loves a Villain

Director: Tony Kaplan

From Ernesto de La Cruz to Lotso to Hopper, foes of all shapes and sizes are essential to many of our favorite Pixar movies. But what makes a good villain? Narrator W. Kamau Bell digs into why we love to hate our favorite antagonists and what makes them so complicated.



Unpacked: The Squint Test

Director: Tony Kaplan

Pixar characters strive to strike a balance between realistic and caricatured. Narrator W. Kamau Bell explains how basic shapes and drawings influence the character design and story of favorite films such as Up, Ratatouille, and The Incredibles.



Unpacked: Inner Drive

Director: Erica Milsom

Beyond the world of Cars, vehicles of all kinds have made their mark throughout Pixar's films. Jump in and go for a ride with narrator W. Kamau Bell as he cruises through some of his favorite Pixar planes, trains, and Incredibiles.



Unpacked: No Small Roles

Director: Tony Kaplan

Take a deep dive into the art of crowds animation. Each of your favorite Pixar characters live in worlds populated by fellow fish, cars, toys, and humans, but creating thousands of these fully animated background characters is no easy feat. Join narrator W. Kamau Bell in understanding how Pixar adds thousands of background characters into every film.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 202 “Typecasting”

Kourtney, Carlos and Big Red decide to join their friends and audition for on stage roles in "Beauty and the Beast," while Nini experiences FOMO from afar. When new competition shows up to the tryout, Gina tries to shake off some old habits.

Big Shot

Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”

Marvyn regresses back to his old ways while defending Louise from an opposing team’s harassment. Holly gets a shot at the limelight.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 109 “Head Games”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 104

May 28

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 - Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 - Episode 1-7)

Cruella - Premiere

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.



The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one time additional fee on Friday, May 28.

Launchpad - Premiere

Disney’s “LAUNCHPAD” is a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic storytellers. Six filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds were selected and provided with the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions that will show audiences what it means to be seen. Inspired by life’s journey, these first six shorts for Disney+ are based on the theme, “Discover.”

American EID

Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf

Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.



Dinner is Served

Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng

A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.



Growing Fangs

Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace

Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.



The Last of the Chupacabras

Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros

In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her.



Let’s Be Tigers

Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz

Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.



The Little Prince(ss)

Written and Directed by Moxie Peng

When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, Rob’s dad gets suspicious about Gabriel's feminine behavior and decides to intervene.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”

Big Red and Ashlyn celebrate their first Valentine's Day together, amidst drama. Kourtney spars with a co-worker while Gina contends with being single. Meanwhile, Ricky and Nini's plans to surprise each other turn into a comedy of errors, leading to new revelations and a surprise song.

Big Shot

Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”

Marvyn’s statue resurfaces, and he stops undermining Holly. Emma accidentally throws a party.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 110 “State of Play”

Season Finale



Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 105

