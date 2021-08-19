What's Coming to Disney+ in September 2021

Disney’s lineup of September programming kicks off with a handful of new originals. On September 1 we’ll get the season premiere of Dug Days which is a series of shorts from Pixar following the misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar’s “Up.”

September will also bring with it new episode of favorites like Turner & Hooch, Monsters at Work, and Marvel Studio Legends as well as a number of new library titles including Tomorrowland, and Dark Phoenix.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store:

September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Dug Days (Shorts)

Season 1 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

Pixar Animation Studios’ “Dug Days” is a series of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar’s “Up.” Each short features everyday events that occur in Dug's backyard, all through the exciting (and slightly distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winner Bob Peterson.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”

Chip and Dale are forced to defend their precious hazelnut from within a bouncy fortress. / Chip and Dale adopt a lost egg. / Chip embraces his newfound muscles with the help of an abandoned toy wrestler.

Marvel Studios Legends

New Episodes

“Marvel Studios Legends” serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episode will feature The Ten Rings.

Monsters at Work

Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Tylor achieves his dream and is promoted to Jokester… but he feels torn on leaving MIFT. Meanwhile, Laugh Power is threatened when Mike and Sulley are given an ultimatum: generate more power or be shut down.

Turner & Hooch

Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”

Scott works security for a beloved Senator, while Hooch becomes a viral sensation.

What If...?

Episode 104

“What If...?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer



September 2

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

Premiere

Go behind the scenes of "Growing Up Animal,” the six-episode, intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals, from the safety of the womb to the uncertainty of birth and their tentative first steps. Each episode sees the incredible transformation of a different iconic animal, full of wonder and emotion. "Growing Up Animal" is the magical story of a mother’s instinct to nurture and her infant’s drive to survive.

September 3

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Premiere

GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artist Billie Eilish will make her Disney+ debut with "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles," a cinematic concert experience. Fresh off the heels of her brand-new album, "Happier than Ever," the Disney+ original will feature an intimate performance of every song in the album's sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.



Directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-directed by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” will feature guest appearances from singer-songwriter FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo. “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in associate with Nexus Studios and ALPWW, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.

September 8

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Episode 101 “Aloha - The Hello One”

For prodigy Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, juggling a budding medical career with the daily challenges of teenage life is never easy. She’s excited to celebrate her 16th birthday and experience some of life’s firsts, such as passing her driver’s license test and attending a high school dance (with a cute surfer named Walter!). However, her responsibilities at the hospital and her loving but overprotective parents, Benny and Clara, are bound to disrupt her plans.

Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”

In an attempt to keep warm, Chip and Dale try to make friends with some ducklings. / Chip and Dale get involved with the wrong squirrel. / Will Butch finally win the top dog contest against Pluto? Not if Dale has anything to say about it!

Turner & Hooch

Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”

Scott must prove his dog's innocence when Hooch is accused of damaging a valuable painting.

What If...?

Episode 105

September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short)

Premiere

Adulting can be hard. Some days you're nailing it, while other days, you're just a stack of kids hiding in a trench coat hoping no one notices. Gia finds herself in this exact scenario the night of her 21st birthday.

September 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”

Butch thinks he's being haunted by Dale's ghost! / Chip and Dale struggle to cover up a terrible crime. / Chip competes with Dale to prove he's a better chef.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”

Lahela is determined to solve professional and personal mysteries. An athletic young man named Caleb, who is visiting Hawaii to hike the famed Stairway to Heaven, has lost all feeling in his legs for no apparent reason, and tests results are inconclusive. While Lahela is over the moon after sharing a first kiss with Walter, she’s unsure of his true feelings. Lahela applies the scientific method to solve both enigmas and ultimately discovers that matters of the heart can't be explained by logic.

Turner & Hooch

Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”

To stop a deadly assassin, Scott and Hooch must bond with a young witness with autism.

What If...?

Episode 106

September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short)

Premiere

A grandmother's plan for a special day alone is upended by an unexpected visit from her granddaughter.

September 22

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions (Shorts)

Season 1 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to “Star Wars: Visions”—a collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+.



The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away.



As a first formal venture into anime, each “Star Wars: Visions” short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus)

Bonus Featurettes

All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”

Chip and Dale play detectives in the search for stolen artwork. / Dale invites Clarice to dinner. / Chip and Dale’s (mis)adventures in home improvement.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”

Now that Lahela has her driver’s license, she yearns for a little freedom — specifically, access to her mom’s car and a trip to Starbucks with her best friend, Steph. However, Clara is hesitant to hand over the keys. When Lahela’s patient, local celebrity weatherman Rip Tide, recommends that she take more risks and get behind the wheel of her own life, Lahela takes his advice quite literally. She takes the family car without permission.

Turner & Hooch

Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”

When Erica's beloved dog Angel is taken, Scott, Xavier and Jessica must track her down.

What If...?

Episode 107

September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story

Premiere

Feature-length documentary “A Spark Story”—a co-production of Pixar Animation Studios and Supper Club—takes an intimate look at Pixar’s SparkShorts filmmaking process, highlighting two new shorts— “Twenty Something” and “Nona”—and the filmmakers behind them.

September 29

Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”

Dale tricks Chip into hibernating so he can get some alone time. / Chip breaks the TV and frames Dale for it. / Dale betrays Chip's trust

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”

Lahela wonders if it’s time to define her relationship with Walter. That thought is suddenly sidelined when Walter is rushed to the hospital for an appendectomy — that falls on Lahela to perform. After Clara’s work conflicts with yet another family milestone, she decides to go part-time, much to everyone’s surprise. However, a big announcement at the hospital may change her mind. Both Lahela and her mom confront the challenges of being strong, smart women in today’s world.

Turner & Hooch

Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”

Scott's future with Hooch is threatened when an investigation of a robotics lab goes wrong.

What If...?

Episode 108

