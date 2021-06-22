What's new on Discovery Plus in July 2021

When you think "summertime on Discovery," you think "Shark Week." Without fail. And such is the case again in 2021 — and on Discovery Plus, no less.

Shark Week kicks off on July 11 and runs for a full seven days. And just like pretty much every other year, this one promises to be the biggest Shark Week ever.

Discovery+ has a pair of shows you'll definitely want to check out. Shark Academy follows eight men and women competing for a spot on famed shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott's next expedition. And Song of the Shark — edited and scored by award-winning director/filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace — will keep you entranced all week long with never-before-seen footage of sharks from all over the world.

If you're looking for some non-shark content (we're told there are such people in this world), then you'll want to check out Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a new docu-soap that follows couples who found one in the islands.

And for the dog lovers in the crowd, the folks behind the Puppy Bowl are bringing you The Summer Dog Games on July 31.

Keep on reading for everything coming to Discovery+ this July.

Thursday, July 1

Martha Gets Down and Dirty: Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart will let her hair down as she showcases her seasonal gardening know-how, lifestyle and entertainment tips from her Bedford, N.Y. property in Martha Gets Down and Dirty. During the eight-episode series, the Emmy® award-winning television personality and The New York Times bestselling author will prep her farm for spring and summer, as well as share fun summer decor and entertainment ideas with help from her longtime friend and Creative Director Kevin Sharkey and right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister. Martha’s superfans and celebrity friends also will reach out for video check-ins to get her valuable and cheeky counsel on their home projects.

The Surge at Mount Sinai: The greatest city in the world was brought to a standstill as it became the epicenter of COVID-19 globally. Narrated by Jon Bon Jovi, The Surge at Mount Sinai shows viewers the effects of the pandemic ripple through the core of a NYC health system. Facing the greatest challenge of our generation, three NYC health care workers within one of the largest healthcare systems in the country fight day and night to save lives and to save themselves. Narrated by Jon Bon Jovi.

Friday, July 2

Roswell: The Final Verdict: As the world anxiously anticipates the release of declassified UFO secrets from the Pentagon, Roswell: The Final Verdict invades discovery+ on the 74th anniversary of the most notorious extraterrestrial incident in U.S. history. In 1947, a rancher near Roswell, New Mexico claimed to have discovered mysterious debris on his property, triggering decades of official government denials and countless conspiracy theories. Now, tapes of haunting first-person accounts from the past are being analyzed in a totally modern way – experts use Artificial Intelligence lie detection software to test if the eyewitnesses are telling the truth.

Sunday, July 11

Shark Academy: Shark Academy follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks, as Riley and his crack team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes.

Song of the Shark: This original film, edited and scored by award-winning director/filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace, utilizes some never before seen footage of sharks all over the world. In this cinematic, undersea, shark guided tour, viewers will discover the allure of these most enigmatic creatures who traverse the ocean landscapes of the world

Saturday, July 17

The Globe: Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts the new five-episode culinary competition The Globe. In each episode of this globe-trotting series like no other, four talented chefs compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Joining Robert on this global journey is award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes as resident judge, along with appearances from special guest judges at each destination with ties to the region.

Sunday, July 18

Serengeti II: Discovery journeys back to the vast, nearly untouched plains of Tanzania revisiting some of our favorite faces and meeting new ones along the way in Serengeti II. The ground-breaking series highlights the majestic animals who call the Serengeti their home and their day-to-day lives living together. Created and produced by Emmy®-winner Simon Fuller (American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance) and directed and produced by Emmy®-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer (Penguin: Spy in The Huddle), the continuation of the six-part series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Narrated by Academy Award®-winning and Emmy®-nominated actress Lupita Nyong’o, the revolutionary series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean: A sexy new docu-soap, following people who found love in the Caribbean. The tropics will provide the backdrop for relationships in various phases — from a couple who met online but will now meet for the first time, holiday flings that turned serious and a vacation romance that turned into a pregnancy. Will meeting in paradise work out once the suntan fades?

Envoy: Shark Cull: Off the beautiful beaches and amongst breathtaking coral reefs of Australia lurks a deadly and indiscriminate killer. Its thirst for blood kills thousands each and every year. It lies in wait day after day for innocent victims to swim right into its mouth. It’s not sharks. It’s the Government Shark Control Program. Narrated by Eric Bana, the doc follows the biggest names in ocean conservation, such as Sea Shepherd, Ocean Ramsey and Madison Stewart as they reveal the importance of sharks in our oceans while uncovering the longest marine cull in history.

Tuesday, July 27

Citizen: P.I.: A new investigative series that examines the phenomenon of amateur sleuths who have played major roles in cracking real unsolved cases. This series showcases the colorful personalities of people who fall down the rabbit hole in their effort to solve serious crimes. When a case goes cold, justice might seem like it’s out of reach. But sometimes, one brave citizen can make a difference.

Saturday, July 31

Heartbreak Island: Heartbreak Island will set hearts racing and temperatures rising when a group of single guys and girls put everything on the line in a bid to find their perfect match and the chance of winning $100,000.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games: This summer, five extraordinary teams of trainer and dog face off against each other to see who will be named the top canine athlete when it comes to showmanship and talent and take home the gold. Hosted by Kym Whitley, this all-new special is filled with high-stakes drama as each team competes in three rounds of increasing competition and challenges which includes a series of show-stopping trick combinations and an epic round of speed and agility. Each pair is judged for their unique skill set by a panel of judges that includes professional dog trainer Travis Brorsen and international trick dog trainer Sara Carson. The three best teams who move on to the final round will compete for the ultimate top dog prize of $5,000 to donate to their favorite animal charity.