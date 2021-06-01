What's new on Discovery Plus in June 2021

Discovery Plus is home to some of your most favorite series and reality shows. It's also home to even more spinoffs and new original content, which makes it that much more of a must-subscribe situation.

The question, then, is what's new on Discovery Plus each month? The answer lies below.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 a month after a free trial for the version with advertising. If you want to get rid of most ads, it'll cost you $6.99 a month. Discovery+ is currently available in the United States and territories. You can watch Discovery Plus on most every major streaming platform, or on the web.

Too Large – Wednesday, June 2

Too Large introduces viewers to cases of dire obesity with oversized personalities to match. Seven desperate hopefuls, each weighing between 400-lbs and 800-lbs, seek the help of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, as they attempt to lose weight and change their lives forever. Each episode will follow a new case, culminating in either the success or setback of their weight loss journey.

Budget Battle – Thursday, June 3

Host Casey Webb presides as four gourmet chefs go head-to-head creating world-class meals, but there’s a catch: they have to buy their ingredients on a shoestring budget. Thrown into the deep end of the culinary pool, the competitors must shop strategically and out-cook their opponents. Fortune favors the frugal, but flavor reigns supreme as they transform everyday ingredients into five-star meals on a home cook’s budget.

Pushing the Line – Saturday, June 5

What is it like to walk on a line, hundreds of feet above the ground, on a one-inch rope that’s thinner than your belt? Highlining is the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of…until now. This all-new series follows the top highliners and the up-and-comers of the sport, who live together and push each other to take on the craziest places to set lines and break records. While what they do on the line is wild, their life together off the line can be crazier.

90 Day Journey: Pride Month – Sunday, June 6

90 Day Journey is a one-stop place to watch 90 Day couples’ love stories from the beginning to present day. Each curated miniseries is made up of every scene that a couple has appeared in across all of the shows in the 90 Day universe, giving fans the opportunity to watch each pair’s story from the start. New episodes include fan favorite storylines for 90 Day couples Kenny and Armando and Stephanie and Erika.

Secret Islands of the Pacific – Tuesday, June 8

Embark on a visual journey through the lens of photographer and filmmaker Ian Shive to experience the remote and protected Pacific coral atolls islands, where few have had the opportunity to explore. In this magical tour of these remote, tropical waters, you’ll swim and soar through an exotic immersion into one of our planet’s most exotic and beautiful habitats.

Chasing the Thunder – Tuesday, June 8

Chasing the Thunder, a real-life eco-thriller, propels audiences to the edge of a vast frontier to witness an epic 110-day high seas adrenaline chase across three oceans and two seas. Sea Shepherd crews and two fearless captains track down ocean criminals on the notorious poaching vessel the “Thunder” and prove conviction and resilience can do what many unenforced laws cannot – protect the world for marine life and ocean conservation.

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau – Thursday, June 10

Michelle Buteau is a hilarious comedian, talented actor, accomplished author, and loving wife and mother of twin toddlers — and she hasn’t had a moment to herself in years. In Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, executive produced by Queen Latifah, she takes a break from home life and hits the road for a few weekends of much-deserved fun, food and wild times with her comedian pals. In each episode, Michelle and a friend take a no-judgment, potentially debaucherous journey to locales across the country, from the gulf coast of Mississippi with Tig Notaro to New Orleans with Sasheer Zamata to Malibu with Chelsea Peretti.

Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It – Friday, June 11

Charged with a brutal murder, a Connecticut man claims his innocence, insisting “the devil made me do it.” For the first time in U.S. history, the existence of demonic forces is used as a defense at trial. Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It examines the harrowing events leading up to the murder and the astonishing court case that followed. Based on the real-life inspiration for New Line Cinema’s upcoming horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, this terrifying documentary dives into the true story, with never-before-seen interviews with the family, renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, the defendant’s lawyer and local police.

90 Day Diaries – Sunday, June 13

90 Day Diaries is an intimate look into the lives of our couples, told from their perspective. Without producers or crew, the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they continue to navigate life and all of the new challenges it brings to their relationships.

The House My Wedding Bought – Wednesday, June 16

Designer and real estate expert Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) will help engaged couples tackle two of life’s biggest decisions in the new discovery+ series The House My Wedding Bought. The series follows Breegan as she helps couples on a budget who want to pay for a dream wedding and put a down payment on a house. During the series, Breegan and her clients tour wedding venues and potential homes at different price points to help determine the smartest way to divvy up the budget and get the best of both worlds.

Battle of the Brothers – Thursday, June 17

In the ultimate case of sibling rivalry, Battle of the Brothers pits Bryan and Michael Voltaggio against one another as they each lead a team of aspiring chefs through a culinary gauntlet designed to impart the wisdom earned over a lifetime in the restaurant industry. Only one chef will win the priceless opportunity to take the keys of one of the Voltaggio restaurants in a guest-chef takeover to introduce their own vision and put their name on the map.

My Name is Bulger – Thursday, June 17

My Name is Bulger weaves its way through the stories of Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger and his brother Bill Bulger who served as State Senate President in Massachusetts for nearly 20 years. The film strips away the hysteria of news headlines to tell the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did.

Yellowstone Super Volcano: The Next Pompeii – Thursday, June 24

Hidden seven miles below Yellowstone, America’s most famous National Park, lies an unseen terror, a time-bomb bigger than 1,000 Hiroshima bombs: the supervolcano. A natural fiery monster building up to its next eruption, when it blows it will be a modern Pompeii and the biggest natural disaster ever to hit the modern world. This supervolcano is a danger waiting to explode, and it’s not the only one on the planet. NASA races to try to beat this natural killer, using the very latest science.

Relentless – Monday, June 28

When 21-year-old Christina Whittaker disappeared in the small town of Hannibal, MO, a frantic search immediately ensued. Eight months later, filmmaker Christina Fontana met Whittaker’s mother when filming a documentary about the families of missing persons. Little did Fontana know, this one case would lead her down a dark path full of conspiracies, betrayals, suicide and murder. Using more than 400 hours of footage from field investigations and video diaries filmed over 11 years, this documentary follows not only a complex search for a missing person, but the journey of a filmmaker who becomes dangerously ensnared by the story she’s documenting.