What's new on Disney+ in November 2020

Heading into the holiday season, and November on Disney+ is going to be a busy one. The Mandalorian is cruising right along. The Right Stuff is coming in for a landing. And we're going to get The Simpsons in a way that we've never seen them before.

So strap in. Here's what's coming up on Disney+ in November 2020:

Friday, November 6, 2020

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian — Episode 202 - "Chapter 10": The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Friday, November 13, 2020

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

The Mandalorian — Episode 203 - “Chapter 11”: The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special: “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co branded content can. Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Wednesday, November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Premiere (Mickey Mouse's Birthday) — "Supermarket Scramble”: Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey. “Cheesewranglers”Mickey Mouse attempts to wrangle a prized herd across the stunning vistas of the Big Thunder Valley, but Peg-Leg Pete stands in his way.

Friday, November 20

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Marvel's 616: Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world- spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Friday, November 27, 2020