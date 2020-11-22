What's on TV for Sunday, November 22

The 2020 AMAs are happening tonight! Beyond the awards show, there is also a new episode of The Undoing on HBO, a new episode of Fargo on FX, and the Animaniacs are now available on Hulu.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

2020 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are tonight! The AMAs might look a bit different tonight than they have in years past, but the awards show is going to go on. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will include performance and appearances by some of the biggest names in music.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Sunday Night Football is going down tonight with a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Tonight's game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC

The Undoing

If you haven't been watching The Undoing on HBO there's no time like the present to start. You can catch episodes 1-4 of the new drama starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant on HBO Max and a new episode tonight at 9pm on HBO.

Watch at 9pm EST on HBO

Buddy vs. Christmas

If you live food shows, then tonight's Buddy vs, Christmas is going to be one you don't want to miss. Buddy Valastro and his team are building a life-size gingerbread house to compete against a life-size snow globe designed by Tony and Emmy Award-winning scenic designer David Gallo, his partner, Viveca Gardiner, and their team.

Watch at 10pm EST on Food Network

Animaniacs

They’re back! Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Fargo

Season four of Fargo continues tonight with episode 10 of the season. Tonight Odis finds peace, while Loy forms an uneasy alliance. Ethelrida takes a risk and Oraetta gets spooked.

Watch at 10pm EST on FX