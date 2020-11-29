What's on TV for Sunday, November 29

The 2020 Soul Train Awards are tonight! Beyond the music awards show, there’s Sunday Night Football tonight as well as new episodes of Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Holiday Wars.

2020 Soul Train Awards

Tonight the 2020 Soul Train Awards will recognize the best R&B, soul, and hip hop artists and albums of the year. This year's award show is being hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.

Watch at 8pm EST on BET and VH1

Are you ready for some football? The Chicago Bears and taking on the Green Bay Packers tonight in Sunday Night Football. The Bears currently have a 5-5 records, while the Packers have a record of 7-3.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Skinner and Chalmers head to Cincinnati for the administrator's convention. They're getting there via an 800-mile car ride, which might ultimately prove to be a problematic choice.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Bob's Burgers

Tonight in a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Linda and Bob try to get in their "annual visit" to see her parents by seeing them during their layover at a nearby airport.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Holiday Wars

Raven-Symone is hosting a new episode of Holiday Wars tonight. Tonight's episode has the four remaining teams create crazy versions of a Christmas party in the animal kingdom out of cake and sugar.

Watch at 8pm EST on Food Network