Wondering where to watch the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet? You already know how to watch the Golden Globes 2025 ceremony online and on TV, but if you don't want to miss the annual parade of A-list celebrities decked out in designer duds ahead of the awards show, here's everything you need to know about tuning into the pre-ceremony tradition.

Stars of both film and television will be making the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 82nd edition of the annual awards show, which will air on Sunday, January 5 live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CBS and Paramount Plus. (Other streaming services to watch the ceremony live include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.)

Among this year's attendees will be Golden Globes 2025 nominees like Challengers star Zendaya, A Complete Unknown's Timothée Chalamet, Babygirl leading lady Nicole Kidman, Gladiator 2 great Denzel Washington and double honorees Kate Winslet (The Regime and Lee), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez). And that's not to mention all of the stars from acclaimed TV series who will be in attendance, including the casts of Shōgun, The Bear, Hacks, Black Doves, Abbott Elementary and more.

And here's how to catch all of the above on the red carpet before Sunday's big shindig!

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet?

You won't be able to tune into the red-carpet glamour on CBS, as the network will be airing football until the Golden Globes 2025 ceremony broadcast begins at 8pm Eastern Time.

Instead, Variety and Entertainment Tonight have partnered for the Globes' official red-carpet pre-show, which will air digitally beginning at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on GoldenGlobes.com, ETOnline.com and Variety's website and social platforms, as well as on Paramount Plus. The Globes’ official pre-show will feature exclusive footage of attendees arriving at the Beverly Hilton as well as interviews hosted by Variety journalist Marc Malkin and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith.

And after taking a year off, E! will return to cover the Globes' red carpet with Live From E!: Golden Globes beginning at 6pm ET (3pm PT) on E! (For those that cut the cord to cable, E! is available to watch on live-TV streaming services such as Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.) The special will be cohosted by Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and comedian Heather McMahan and will feature interviews with the night's top nominees as they arrive on the red carpet, as well as a sartorial rundown of who is wearing what.

Along with this year's nominees, pre-show coverage will likely include interviews with the 2025 Golden Globes host, comedian Nikki Glaser, as well as high-profile presenters like Elton John, Glenn Close, Jennifer Coolidge, Colin Farrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, Rachel Brosnahan and Ke Huy Quan, among others. Consider it a tasty little amuse-bouche before the main feast!