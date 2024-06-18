Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter lands herself in huge trouble

Desperate Gemma Winter shoplifts to provide Cerys with new shoes in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Gemma Winter’s day goes from bad to worse when she discovers Cerys desperately needs new shoes and she gets a £70 parking fine in the post. She takes Cerys to the shoe shop to get her feet measured but the shoes are too much for her to buy. While the assistant is distracted, Gemma grabs Carys’s hand and they flee the shop without paying. When Bernie sees the shoes she asks how Gemma afforded them. Will she come clean?

Meanwhile, Chesney is serving up kebabs for Joseph’s delighted schoolmates who are around for dinner but Gemma gets a shock when she sees one of the dads who has come to collect his son…



Kevin confides in Tyrone that Stefan has agreed to pay to take down the deep fake videos. But Stefan then tells him that the deal is off as he’s not willing to pay the £60k per year to take the videos down.

How will Kevin react?

Sefan calls Kevin's bluff. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee and Ed meet up with Anthea and Gus for lunch in the bistro and Dee-Dee’s pleasantly surprised when Anthea apologises for their earlier behaviour. When Amy lets slip that Joel and Dee-Dee are engaged, Anthea and Gus are taken aback.

Anthea and Gus are in shock. (Image credit: ITV)

Tim puts pressure on Steve to agree to a night out to celebrate his fiftieth. But he’s gutted when Sally shows him an invitation to the unveiling of Tommy O’s bronze bust at the County ground and he realises it clashes with Steve’s big do.

When Tim tells Steve he can no longer go on the night out with him, Steve assumes a surprise party is being planned.

Steve gets the wrong end of the stick. (Image credit: ITV)

Sabrina realises she’s been naive when her mate tells her Joel’s a creep and she should steer well clear.

George finds Glenda and Michael in the café and suggests they bury the hatchet and meet for a drink later. Will Glenda agree?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.