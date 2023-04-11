Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor makes a SHOCK confession

Will Ryan Connor get the answer he wants?

Ryan Connor tells Alya that he loves her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At court, Daniel is stunned when Justin pleads not guilty at his plea hearing and braces himself to break the news to Daisy who couldn’t face the going along.

Later, Daisy calls at the hospital and breaks the news to a shocked Ryan Connor and Alya.

Ryan admits he’s scared witless at the thought of having to relive the whole nightmare in court. When Alya assures him she’ll be right by his side, he admits that he loves her. How will she react?

Daisy takes Crystal to see Ryan in hospital, hoping she will boost his confidence. Ryan thanks her and admits that discussing gigs in Ibiza has given him something to focus on.

Evelyn persuades Roy to accompany her to her salsa class and Glenda realises she’s got her work cut out. With the class underway, Roy clutches his chest and, admitting that he doesn’t feel well, hurries out.

Later, Evelyn calls in the café and chides him for abandoning her mid-salsa lesson. Roy reiterates that he felt unwell but refuses to elaborate and Evelyn leaves in a huff.

Roy doesn't look good on the dance floor. (Image credit: ITV)

Jackson and Miley call at the factory to see Faye and she is touched when Craig presents them with 3 tickets for the Weatherfield Giants basketball game and insists they go and enjoy themselves. As they head for the tram stop with Miley, Faye and Jackson share a lingering look.

Later, back at the Bistro, Craig presents Miley with a basketball signed by her favourite player.

Beth meets up with Marco outside the precinct and agrees to go for a drink. As the pair flirt on the swings, Marco makes his feelings clear and kisses Beth briefly on the lips.

Beth crosses a line with Marco. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Elaine puts pressure on Stephen to announce their engagement, but he persuades her that they should wait until they’ve moved into their new flat. Michael starts his new role as junior manager and suggests to Stephen that Rufus must have drunkenly fallen into his swimming pool. Stephen’s only too happy to go along with his theory.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.