‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Steve McDonald and Dev fight!

Steve McDonald (played by Simon Gregson) gets the wrong end of the stick in Coronation Street's hour-long episode tonight (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

As Amy chats to Aadi outside the shop, Tracy watches, convinced they’re an item. Aadi calls round to see Summer and finally plucks up the courage to ask her out. When Summer agrees and suggests they plan a first date, he’s thrilled.

Tracy is horrified to find Dev putting together a ‘date hamper’ for Aadi and his new girlfriend and when she reveals that the new girlfriend is Amy, Dev’s stunned.

Tracy and Dev collude to keep the secret of Aadi and Amy’s relationship from Steve. But when Steve finds a text from Dev to Tracy he gets the wrong end of the stick about the pair, forcing Tracy to tell him about Amy and Aadi.

Aadi, Summer and Amy round the corner to see Steve launching an attack on Dev for encouraging his son to have sex with Amy! Can Aadi sort out this misunderstanding?

Steve McDonald is furious with Dev. (Image credit: ITV)

Alina and Tyrone try to make sense of the fire and are stunned to find out from the police that an accelerant was used and it is being investigated as arson.

Realising her keys are gone, Alina says someone must have let themselves in.

Bemused by how shaken Fiz is by the turn of events, Tyrone quizzes her about the missing keys. Fiz tells Hope they need to talk about the fire. But how will she react?

As Tyrone and Fiz try to work out how to deal with Hope, Alina is telling Craig that she thinks Fiz started the fire. Will Tyrone tell the police the truth or will he decide to protect Hope?

Craig tells Tyrone and Alina that the fire was started deliberately. (Image credit: ITV)

Fed up with the parking chaos on the street, Shona produces some homemade parking tickets. When Todd dumps the hearse outside No.8, Shona slaps one on the windscreen.

Todd tells her she is committing fraud and is annoyed to find the hearse covered in shaving foam. How will he get his own back?

Also, Sarah returns the invoice to Todd and suggests he starts building bridges with the neighbours rather than winding them up.

Shona declares war on Todd! (Image credit: ITV)

Lauren, the witness liaison officer, calls at the cafe for a meeting with Nina. Nina crumbles at the thought of having to relive her terrible ordeal. When Billy mentions a memorial veg plot left by one of his parishioners, she’s taken with the idea and suggests to Roy they could do the same for Seb. Nina shows Abi her designs for Seb’s memorial garden and she feigns enthusiasm.

When Ed offers Nina the land next to his builder’s yard for Seb's memorial garden, she’s deeply touched by his generosity.

Nina is touched by Ed's kind gesture. (Image credit: ITV)

