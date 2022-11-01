Doctors spoilers: Will Izzie Torres ruin a family day out?

Izzie Torres is not impressed when dad Daniel announces a family day out at the local golf course on Doctors.

Izzie Torres (guest star Bethan Moore) is not happy when her dad, Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) arranges a "fun" family day out to the local golf course on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Daniel wants them to all have a digital detox and insists on all phone and devices being left in the car!



However, things start to look more promising when Izzie and her younger brother, Joe (Oliver Falconer) catch sight of local footballer, Arlo Jennings (David Omordia).



But it's not long before Izzie starts to see that Arlo's life isn't quite as it appears on social media.



Arlo is at the golf club to meet with his pregnant on/off girlfriend, Riley Baxter (Nellie Fogarty).



How will Arlo react when Riley makes it clear she is ready to cope with raising their baby alone?



Later, Daniel realises he could score big points with Izzie if he can arrange for the teenager to get a selfi with Arlo.



Unfortunately, things don't go quite as planned!

Daniel takes kids out to the golf course on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Local footballer Arlo makes an appearance on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, over at Letherbridge Police Station, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) treats a petty thief, Brandon Skinner (Warren Donnelly, who previously played police officer Stan Waterman on Channel 4 drama series, Shameless).



PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies) listens to Brandon's tales of having to steal food because he can't afford to make ends meet.



But the young copper suddenly has a life-or-death situation on his hands after Brandon steals Gareth's cereal bar and then starts to choke...

Will Gareth manage to save the life of thief Brandon on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer