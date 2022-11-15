Emmerdale spoilers: Is Chas Dingle finally found out?

Chas Dingle fears the worst when Chloe publicly announces she knows WHO Al's other woman was on Emmerdale...

Chas Dingle (played by Lucy Pargeter) is in a panic that her SECRET AFFAIR is going to finally be exposed on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



While pub landlady Chas is standing behind the bar with unsuspecting husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), villager Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) storms into The Woolpack with some SHOCK news to share...



Chloe has been playing detective, determined to find out WHO the late Al Chapman was having an affair with, while he was engaged to Chloe's mum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton).



After wrongly accusing Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) of being the other woman on yesterday's episodes of the ITV soap, Chloe has a new suspect!



Chas panics as Chloe approaches the bar and reveals she knows who Al was seeing...



Is Chas about to be named and shamed?

Chloe reckons she knows who Al was having an affair with on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

It looks like it's the end of the road for Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) and her husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson).



The troubled couple face the realisation their relationship is now defined by tragedy, grief, loss and lies.



With sadness, Leyla and Liam come to the conclusion that they're no good for each other.



Unable to find their way back to each other after everything that has happened this year, they remove their wedding rings.



Is it officially all over between Leyla and Liam?

It looks like Leyla and Liam's marriage is officially over on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is grateful when Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) offers to help organise baby Esther's christening.



The young mum is pleased to have Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) by her side too.



But baby Esther's dad, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall), feels torn when he realises he's no longer part of the picture.



Will Samson start to have a change of heart about the daughter he has so cruelly rejected?

Samson feels betrayed by his own family on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe's pregnancy becomes all too real when she attends a sonogram appointment at the hospital, and hears her unborn baby's heart beating for the first time.



But later, Chloe is put on the spot when a well-meaning Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) asks her WHO the baby's father is...



Is Charity getting one step closer to discovering the truth about Chloe's one-night stand with her man, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)?

Charity wonders WHO the father of Chloe's baby is on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)