Hollyoaks spoilers: Misbah Maalik is under suspicion!

Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) isn’t playing by the rules in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Misbah is out of her mind with worry over her son, Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) eating disorder.

Last week she abused her position of power as a doctor by bumping her son up the list for admissions at a specialist clinic to help treat his disorder.

Meanwhile, knowing how stressed she is, her new husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) is trying to do something nice to take Misbah’s mind off all her worries.

He enlists the help of Misbah’s daughter, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) to plan a special romantic trip away for him and Misbah.

Misbah Maalik and Zain recently got married in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, when Misbah finds out that Imran’s admission to the clinic has been given a green light, she tells a disappointed Zain that any other plans will have to take a back seat.

Later on, when Misbah tells Imran she’s managed to get him an early admission, she is caught off-guard when the news doesn’t get the reaction she was hoping for.

Meanwhile Zain starts to get suspicious and begins to question the quick turnaround of the admission.

Will Misbah crack and confess that she’s manipulated the system?

And if so, how will her imam husband Zain react?

Misbah has abused the system to get her son Imran (above) an earlier admission to the clinic. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, following the recent spiking ordeal in Hollyoaks and Maxine’s terrifying attack when walking home alone from a night out in Liverpool, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) decides to lead the first Hollyoaks vigilante meeting to address womens’ safety.

Maxine Minniver was attacked when trying to make her way home from a night out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Maxine and the other women are left simmering when the suggestions at the meeting end up holding women accountable.

Maxine is not standing for that and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Eric Foster’s (Angus Castle-Doughty) ears prick up when Maxine comes up with plan that she’s going to carry out at Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) bar.

Eric, who is the secret spiker, turns up at the bar in order to get closer to the women.

Eric Foster (above) has been spiking women's drinks in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, father and son, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and DeMarcus (Tomi Ade), continue to butt heads.

Felix schedules a meeting with head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) to discuss DeMarcus’s return to school.

Later on DeMarcus, who was recently seen confiding in Zain, once again turns to the imam in the hope of getting some crucial advice.

What will Zain suggest is the way forward for DeMarcus?

