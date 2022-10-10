Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter QUIT the band?
Airs Friday 21 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is not a happy camper after reading the article about his Lyrik bandmates, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
To add insult to injury, Theo and Kirby's viral video was uploaded to Theo's personal social media account.
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) tries to play peacekeeper and points out that Theo and Kirby were just tryng to boost the band's profile with the interview and video.
It's not their fault that music journalist, Tully Dixon, put a spin on things and made Theo and Kirby out to be the stars of the show!
However, Remi remains distrustful of Theo and Kirby and considers QUTTING the band!
Needing a distraction, Remi decides on another busking session outside the Surf Club.
He bumps into hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), who tries to talk the guitarist round from leaving the band.
Is it really worth throwing it all away over one mistake?
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is feeling under pressure over her pregnancy.
On the one hand, she loves her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), who is already a great dad to his young son, Jai.
But the timing is terrible as Ziggy has just been given the opportunity to kickstart her pro-surfing dreams.
Ziggy decides to sit down with Dean for a BIG talk.
She has made her decision...
Elsewhere in the Bay, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is shocked after receiving an alarming phonecall from his son, Jett.
According to Jett, his adoptive mum, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), has sent him a cruel text message, saying that an adopted child can never compare with a biological one...
Outraged, John confronts Marilyn about the mean message.
But she claims she would never say something so cruel.
So how was the message sent from Marilyn's own phone?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.