Christmas Under the Lights: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A woman needs help planning her family's Christmas carnival after losing her mother and gets help in unexpected ways in Christmas Under the Lights, an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie on Hallmark Mystery.

Christmas Under the Lights premieres along with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the supersized Thanksgiving weekend, including Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle, A 90s Christmas, Deck the Walls, Believe in Christmas, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story , The Finnish Line and The Christmas Quest on Hallmark Channel and Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion on Hallmark Plus.

Here's everything we know about Christmas Under the Lights.

Christmas Under the Lights premieres Wednesday, November 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

Christmas Under the Lights premise

Here's the official synopsis of Christmas Under the Lights from Hallmark Mystery:

"Emily is always reluctant to return home to her family’s animal rescue ranch -- but when her mother passes away, her brother Nick requests her help organizing the annual Christmas Carnival. When she arrives, she discovers Nick’s friend, Luke, staying at the ranch -- and that Luke was once a successful artist who works with light. Though initially reluctant to collaborate, Emily and Luke work hard to pull off the best, most light-filled carnival the town has ever seen, a healing celebration of Emily’s mother’s legacy and the magic of Christmas -- and along the way feel sparks of romance as radiant as the lights themselves."

Christmas Under the Lights cast

Christmas Under the Lights features Heather Hemmens (Roswell, New Mexico) as Emily and Marco Grazzini (Virgin River) as Luke.

Christmas Under the Lights trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Christmas Under the Lights below.

Sneak Peek - Christmas Under the Lights - Starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini - YouTube Watch On