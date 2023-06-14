Heels season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the wrestling drama

Who's ready for round 2 of Heels? The Starz drama that earned love from both the critics and fans is back, as Heels season 2 is set for a summer TV debut.

Michael Waldron, who also wrote Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, created Heels, telling the story of the men and women that participate in small-town pro wrestling, with the dreams of making it to the national stage. The first season was "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes , with critics giving it a 96% positive rating and viewers a 92%.

Want to know more about Heels season 2, read on to get all of the critical information you need to watch the latest episodes.

Heels season 2 premieres on Friday, July 28, for North American audiences. It is going to air on the Starz TV channel at 10 pm ET/PT, but if you are signed up for the Starz app, you can watch the series right at midnight on July 28.

There's no information on if/when Heels season 2 is going to premiere on UK TV at this time.

Heels season 2 plot

The show centers on the rivalry between brothers Jack and Ace Spade, who fight over their father's legacy and the family-owned wrestling promotion business, all while trying to find their identities in and out of the ring.

Here is what fans can expect from Heels season 2:

"Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, meanwhile rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully comes calling."

Heels season 2 cast

Headlining Heels is the duo of Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, as Jack and Ace, respectively. Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in The CW's Arrow and other DC Comics-centered TV shows. Ludwig, meanwhile, made a name for himself starring in Vikings, but has also appeared in The Hunger Games, Bad Boys for Life and, more recently, The Covenant.

Here are other regular members of the Heels cast:

Heels season 2 trailer

We're still waiting for an official trailer for Heels season 2, but a teaser video featuring the cast has them describing the season in just two words. Check it out right here:

How to watch Heels

You can watch the latest episodes of Heels on your TV if you have the Starz premium cable channel as part of your pay-TV subscription package, or if you use a live TV streaming service. FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all feature Starz as an add-on channel.

If you’ve cut the cord entirely, Starz does have a standalone app that you can sign up for and watch Heels and other Starz shows directly.

In the UK, Heels season 1 is available to rent on-demand Google Play, Prime Video and Sky Store.